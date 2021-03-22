WWE being secretive about the status of Charlotte Flair - Reports

In the last few days, there have been reports of some heat between Charlotte Flair and WWE. Fans noticed how WWE removed The Queen from the WrestleMania 37 ads and posters, raising doubts over her status for the show.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that something is going on with Charlotte Flair. He revealed that WWE is trying to hide whatever the situation is with Flair and everyone is avoiding talking about her WrestleMania status.

"She's doing the movie. As far as Charlotte and WrestleMania, I've been asking that all week and everyone's avoiding me on that one. There's definitely a story that's not the movie because if it was the movie, it wouldn't be hidden. I think I know but whatever. It's definitely something that's being hidden as far as whatever is the deal with Charlotte."

Charlotte Flair was removed from the #Wrestlemania poster pic.twitter.com/Md52TCxSxh — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 20, 2021

"I'm sure she's not thrilled" - Dave Meltzer on WWE not accepting Charlotte Flair's pitches for Andrade

Dave Meltzer further spoke about Charlotte Flair pitching ideas for Andrade that WWE didn't use. He then claimed that if Rhea Ripley, who will be appearing on Monday Night RAW tonight, starts a feud with Asuka, it would mean that something has happened with Charlotte Flair.

"I haven't heard anything of her [being] mad about Andrade or something which, I mean she did pitch ideas for him that they didn't do so I'm sure she's not thrilled but I haven't heard anything…she's pitched stuff for him and they haven't gone for it…if Rhea Ripley wrestles Asuka then that kind of tells you that something happened. It could be the movie thing [but] it's not just the movie thing. There's something else going on."

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Immediately following WWE Fastlane last night, WWE announced the release of Andrade. It is to be seen whether Charlotte Flair appears on Monday Night RAW tonight.