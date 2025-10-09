WWE selects Dominik Mysterio over SmackDown star; canceled title change plans - Reports

A recent report has shed light on WWE suddenly canceling plans for a huge title change for a popular star and instead crowning Dominik Mysterio. As per BodySlam, Santos Escobar was initially slated to win the AAA Mega Title before the company took a U-turn and instead had Dominik win the gold.Escobar has been in the news of late after first rejecting WWE's offer to stay with the promotion, only to agree to a new deal just days later. It was reported that not only did the global juggernaut promptly address Santos Escobar's creative concerns, but they also gave him a bigger money offer to stay for a long time.Amid this, BodySlam is reporting that Escobar was initially planned to dethrone El Hijo del Vikingo as the AAA Mega Champion. However, it was noted that the plans were later called off, with WWE going ahead with Dominik Mysterio winning the title from Vikingo on September 12th's World Collide: Las Vegas.Big E views Dominik Mysterio as a future WWE World ChampionIn a recent edition of RAW Recap, Big E went out of his way to shower praise on Dominik, saying he had it all to become a World Champion in WWE. The former New Day predicted that Dom, who's already a double champion by holding both IC and AAA Mega Titles, could win the World Title within the next five years.&quot;The thought of putting the label ‘future world champion’ on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, [was] laughable. I’d laugh you out [of] the building. But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all. In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik doesn’t hold a world championship within the next five years,&quot; he said.Dominik is currently embroiled in growing inner turmoil with his Judgment Day stablemates, and it looks like things could come to a boil very soon.