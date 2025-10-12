WWE set to fire more stars after Crown Jewel 2025 - Reports

Just before Crown Jewel 2025, fans were in for a rude shock when it came to light that WWE had released a bunch of stars from its NXT and Evolve brands. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer is now reporting that these cuts weren't the last and that more unfortunate releases could happen in the coming days.Among those shown the door from the global juggernaut were former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i, Kylie Rae, and more. It was also noted that the releases had nothing to do with the company doing budget cuts, but were a result of the athletes not living up to expectations.Lee's departure, particularly, left the fans most disappointed as he was once predicted to be the future of WWE. However, he struggled to find his groove in recent months and seemed lost in the mix on the black and silver brand.Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer has now mentioned that there was more bad news to come as the promotion could part ways with a few more names after the successful recent Crown Jewel 2025.Ricochet showed support for Wes Lee after his WWE releaseIt's no secret that Ricochet doesn't hold back before sharing his unfiltered opinions on wrestling on his social media accounts. Following the news of Wes Lee's WWE departure, the AEW star took to his X account to praise the 30-year-old star.There's no doubt a performer of Lee's calibre, who was the longest reigning NXT North American Champion until Oba Femi broke his record, could generate a lot of interest for companies across the globe. One potential landing spot could be AEW, which is home to premier high-flying talents from the wrestling world. There's little doubt Wes Lee could carve a niche for himself if he gets signed by Tony Khan.