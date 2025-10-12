WWE set to fire more stars after Crown Jewel 2025 - Reports

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 12, 2025 06:30 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Just before Crown Jewel 2025, fans were in for a rude shock when it came to light that WWE had released a bunch of stars from its NXT and Evolve brands. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer is now reporting that these cuts weren't the last and that more unfortunate releases could happen in the coming days.

Ad

Among those shown the door from the global juggernaut were former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i, Kylie Rae, and more. It was also noted that the releases had nothing to do with the company doing budget cuts, but were a result of the athletes not living up to expectations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lee's departure, particularly, left the fans most disappointed as he was once predicted to be the future of WWE. However, he struggled to find his groove in recent months and seemed lost in the mix on the black and silver brand.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer has now mentioned that there was more bad news to come as the promotion could part ways with a few more names after the successful recent Crown Jewel 2025.

Ad

Ricochet showed support for Wes Lee after his WWE release

It's no secret that Ricochet doesn't hold back before sharing his unfiltered opinions on wrestling on his social media accounts. Following the news of Wes Lee's WWE departure, the AEW star took to his X account to praise the 30-year-old star.

There's no doubt a performer of Lee's calibre, who was the longest reigning NXT North American Champion until Oba Femi broke his record, could generate a lot of interest for companies across the globe. One potential landing spot could be AEW, which is home to premier high-flying talents from the wrestling world. There's little doubt Wes Lee could carve a niche for himself if he gets signed by Tony Khan.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications