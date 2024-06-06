WWE set to heavily focus on second generation superstar in Netflix era - Reports

WWE is always looking to have new talent flourish on the main roster, and have locked their sights on one such superstar as they head into their Netflix era of Monday Night RAW.

The Stamford-based wrestling promotion has been ushering in a fresh period for the fans as they look to transition into their ground-breaking deal to feature Monday Night RAW over on Netflix. Triple H has currently chosen Cody Rhodes to carry the company as its top champion and babyface of this generation and it's been successful which is evident from the crowd reactions and merchandise sales.

However, the mark of a truly successful company is always to keep looking forward to the future and making new stars for the fans to gravitate towards. According to WrestleVotes, WWE seems to have taken note of Bron Breakker becoming a highlight after being impressed by his performance in his brief period on the main roster.

WrestleVotes reported that the higher-ups have slightly adjusted their plans for the second-generation superstar and are now set to heavily focus on him as they head into their Netflix era. They also cited one of their sources stating that Bron's special combination of speed, look, and pedigree is one of the most perfect combinations for a WWE talent that can't be overlooked.

WWE star reacts to Bron Breakker's destruction on Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW is bearing witness to the domination and wrath of their newest additions as Bron Breakker broke onto the scene. The former NXT Champion has not stepped his foot off the gas and is making sure everyone has their eyes on him as he makes his mark on the main roster.

But his antics have been drawing the ire of WWE officials specifically Adam Pearce who has not taken a liking to how Bron has chosen to make a name for himself. His disrupting actions didn't stop on this week's edition of RAW as he faced Ricochet in a singles match.

The match saw Breakker pull off crazy stunts that wowed the audience and the commentary team of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. The latter also noted on the show that he runs the ropes at an incredibly high speed as he delivers a brutal clothesline.

Pat McAfee went on to share a clip of the son of Rick Steiner pulling off an impressive Frankensteiner to Ricochet and then putting the One and Only away with his signature spear.

Breakker has been drawing a lot of attention for his skills and even forced WWE to make production changes on the back of his moveset. The company looks to be building him up as the most dangerous stars on the RAW roster.

Do you want to see Bron Breakker become a top star in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

