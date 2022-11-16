WWE set to introduce new match type - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is set to make a major announcement tonight on NXT. As per the latest reports, it could be about a new match type.

Shawn Michaels is currently the Vice President of Talent Development in the company and oversees the day-to-day running of NXT. The former world champion has made substantial changes since assuming his role and seems to be continuing on the same path.

The company filed a trademark for 'Iron Survivor Challenge' last week. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the Iron Survivor Challenge is a new match type in NXT. The match will reportedly have a "scramble" element, and other unique ideas have been pitched for the gimmick match.

The Heartbreak Kid's announcement tonight has to do with the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event airing on December 10. Michaels took to Twitter last week and said that he would be laying the groundwork for Deadline tonight.

"The cornerstone of @WWENXT is constant innovation. Next week, I’m laying the groundwork for NXT Deadline. #WWENXT," tweeted Michaels.

Former WWE referee on his time working with Shawn Michaels

Veteran referee Jack Doan recently admitted that Shawn Michaels was difficult to work with in the past.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, the 50-year-old stated that The Heartbreak Kid was difficult to work with because of his propensity towards perfection. He added that he would always attempt to have the "best match possible."

"But the other part about it, he was such a professional that he wanted perfection. So, you know, he would scream at you in a match if he didn't feel you were in the right place or where you needed to be or same thing, if he relayed something and it didn't get relayed. So he wanted hundred percent the best match possible and which is part of the ref being there too, so I understood that part of it. So whenever I had his match, I was nervous going into it," added Doan.

Michaels is a major part of WWE's future in his current backstage role. It will be interesting to see what the Heartbreak Kid has in store for wrestling fans in his announcement tonight.

