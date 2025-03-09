WWE set for major presentation overhaul on RAW - Reports

WWE reportedly will be making major presentation changes for tomorrow's highly anticipated episode of RAW. The upcoming show will air live from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

According to a new report from The Wrestling Observer, the promotion will be making changes to WWE RAW this week to allow more fans to get into the building. The report noted that the Stamford-based company will not be using their usual stage, and between 17,000 and 18,000 fans are expected to attend tomorrow's show.

CM Punk will be in action in a marquee match against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. The Second City Saint defeated Rollins on the January 6 edition of the red brand, but The Visionary reignited their rivalry at Elimination Chamber by helping John Cena eliminate The Best In The World.

Punk and Rollins will be squaring off in a Steel Cage Match tomorrow on RAW. Jey Uso is also scheduled to battle Grayson Waller in singles action, and The New Day will be competing in a Tornado Tag Team match against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee of the LWO.

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion and wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on the brawl between CM Punk and Seth Rollins that took place last week on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the veteran suggested that the brawl between Punk and Rollins should have lasted throughout the entire show last Monday night. Russo added that several major stars missed last week's show, and he would have booked things differently.

"We got the CM Punk pipebomb, state of the Union address. He called Rock a bald fraud, having a midlife crisis, then he went on to Cena and Rollins, and then we had the big brawl. Guys, if this is me, I am carrying this brawl out through the entire show. I am fighting outside, I am fighting in people’s backyard, I am fighting in the middle of the street. I am carrying this out throughout the entire show, especially if I know I don’t have Rock, I don’t have Cena, I don’t have Cody," Russo said. [From 59:17 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1, and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Punk and Rollins at the biggest show of the year next month.

