WWE set to make major AJ Styles move following Royal Rumble return - Reports 

There has been a major update about WWE's plans for AJ Styles following his return to television. The veteran appeared as the 21st entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match over the weekend.

AJ Styles had not been in action since his match against Carmelo Hayes on the October 4, 2024, episode of SmackDown before his return last night. According to a new report from PWInsider, Styles could be moved from SmackDown to RAW in the coming weeks on WWE television.

The promotion recently introduced the Transfer Window ahead of the WWE Draft, allowing stars to switch brands. Damian Priest and The Miz recently made the jump from RAW to SmackDown, while A-Town Down Under has transferred to the red brand, among a few of several such moves.

Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Main Event Jey is now set to challenge for a major title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas later this year.

JBL suggests AJ Styles would have had a different career path had he come to WWE sooner

Wrestling legend JBL recently suggested that AJ Styles's career path would have been much different if he had signed with WWE sooner.

The Phenomenal One debuted for the promotion in the Men's Royal Rumble 2016 Match and got a great ovation from the fans in attendance. Styles made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling before joining the company nine years ago.

Speaking on an episode of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL compared AJ Styles to Shawn Michaels and noted that his debut for the company was one of the best of all time. The legend added that The Phenomenal One might have been an even bigger star had he signed with the company sooner.

"Yeah, I think you're right, Jerry. I think if he had come in and was a WWE guy, it would be a different career path. And you know, it is what it is. But you know, Vince kind of treats his guys who've been with him a little bit different, and that's how it was," said JBL. [12:10 onwards]

Logan Paul eliminated both AJ Styles and CM Punk during the Men's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday night. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for The Phenomenal One on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

