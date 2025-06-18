WWE set to make massive SmackDown change - Reports

WWE is expected to make a major change to SmackDown next month. The blue brand currently airs every Friday night on the USA Network.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the company is reportedly set to have SmackDown return to a two-hour show on July 4, 2025. It was reported earlier that the company was considering making the change, and it is now expected to happen in a couple of weeks.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will be continuing this Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Randy Orton is set to square off against Sami Zayn in a semifinals match, and Asuka will be squaring off against Alexa Bliss in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

The winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will go on to challenge for a major title at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in August. John Cena is also scheduled to face Ron Killings in a non-title match this Friday night on the blue brand.

Bill Apter suggests WWE could be crowning a new champion

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that the company could be crowning a new champion. Goldberg returned this past Monday night on RAW, and it was announced that he would be facing World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Night of Champions.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter suggested that Goldberg might beat The Ring General, only for Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event next month.

"I think Goldberg is gonna beat Gunther. It's not gonna be a long match, but Goldberg is gonna get hurt during that match, and then Seth Rollins comes in with the rest of Paul Heyman's troop. They beat the crap out of Goldberg, [and] Seth calls for a referee. Goldberg has made a successful comeback because he got a world title, and now Seth Rollins gets the belt," Apter said. [From 17:05 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see which WWE stars advance in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments this Friday night on SmackDown.

