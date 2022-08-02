WWE set to present a packed episode of RAW with commercial-free first hour; potential surprise returns?

WWE has planned a must-watch episode of RAW this week, which will be the red brand's first show post-SummerSlam 2022.

Traditionally, the RAW after one of the big four premium live events is often a memorable show. This time, the creative team has a solid plan for an entertaining episode that could have major surprises.

As per a report from WrestleVotes, RAW has a "really good" episode lined up for fans. The current plan has earned a special offer from the USA Network. The first hour of RAW could be commercial-free should WWE decide to accept the offer.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told RAW tonight looks really good as of now, and is a packed show. So much so, USA Network is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants. I’m told RAW tonight looks really good as of now, and is a packed show. So much so, USA Network is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants.

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that WWE intends to make a statement with tonight's episode of RAW. It appears that Triple H and co intend to follow an epic SummerSlam showing with a compelling episode.

As of this writing, the company has refrained from confirming any significant segment from the upcoming edition of RAW. Top champions from the red brand successfully defended their respective titles at SummerSlam and will now look to their subsequent feuds.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has her eyes set on Bayley, who made a massive return at SummerSlam. Bobby Lashley successfully retained his United States Championship against Theory and is now expected to meet a new contender for his title.

Additionally, Seth Rollins is expected to address his brief appearance at SummerSlam. He laid out a vicious attack on Riddle, who is already struggling with a reported injury.

[Warning: Potential spoilers ahead]

Potential spoiler on former champions making big return on WWE RAW

Former Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi made headlines with their controversial exit hours before they were scheduled to compete on the May 16th edition of RAW.

Latest backstage reports claim that Banks and Naomi have reached an agreement backstage. They could be back on RAW as early as this week.

It was previously reported that Banks and Naomi had creative differences with Vince McMahon, ultimately leading to them vacating the titles. It appears the former tag team champions' issues don't extend to their relationship with Triple H.

