WWE is slowly building up AJ Styles' potential next rival - Reports

It has not been long since AJ Styles returned to WWE TV following his longest absence from the ring owing to injury, as per the future Hall of Famer himself.

After putting on a clinic against now-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and subsequently appearing on RAW the next night, Styles is seemingly a free man at this point. But perhaps not for long. Grayson Waller and AJ Styles have teased a feud for weeks now, with the braggadocious Aussie taking every opportunity to provocate The Phenomenal One.

Meanwhile, the WWE Universe seemingly is concerned about the NXT-call-up, as he has not competed in a match yet since arriving on the blue brand.

When a fan asked BWE on Twitter whether Waller was injured after what happened between him and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes prior to the former's draft, it was revealed that WWE is simply taking its time with the new SmackDown import.

"He's good. Its a matter of slowly introducing him." [H/T: BWE via RSN]

It will be interesting to see how Triple H and the creative team bring The Good Brothers into the narrative, as the former tag champs have implied before that they are in it for Styles mainly.

While it seemed Karrion Kross would be Styles' next rival, their feud did not take off. Instead, The Doomwalker continues targeting a different wrestler each time. He lost a one-off match to the former WWE Champion on the May 26 episode of SmackDown.

AJ Styles speaks highly of the 33-year-old WWE Superstar

After drawing comparisons to the heat that Grayson Waller receives from the audience to that of The Miz, AJ Styles revealed that he is looking forward to another in-ring fight against the Aussie.

The duo last met in January 2022 on an episode of NXT in a bout that saw Styles win.

"I think he’s [Grayson Waller] gonna do really well," Styles said. "I think he’s gonna take his place, wherever it might be on the roster, and it’s gonna go up. There’s no question about it. He’s got it. Whatever it is, he has it." [H/T: New York Post]

Hairo_HighSpots @Hairo_HighSpots [Jan 11 2022]

AJ Styles vs Grayson Waller

The crowd was hot for this one all night!

It's a dream come true for us here to have AJ wrestle at NXT

A great match with all the phenomenal beats you can want!

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller made it clear that both Styles and he will definitely clash soon. It's only a matter of time. According to Waller, he cannot stand that he lost their first-ever clash.

