WWE SmackDown star reportedly training Logan Paul ahead of match against Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is reportedly being trained by SmackDown star Drew Gulak to prepare for his huge match at Crown Jewel.

Paul will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at next month's Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This will be the YouTube star's third-ever match in pro wrestling, with the other two coming at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam this year.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson has revealed that SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak will be training Logan Paul in Puerto Rico to help him prepare for his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

"WWE recently sent a ring to Puerto Rico for Logan Paul to prepare for his 11/5 Crown Jewel bout against Roman. I believe Drew Gulak is also down there working with him in the ring."

Gulak is currently a trainer at the Performance Center, apart from being an in-ring performer on SmackDown and an interviewer. He also trained Bad Bunny before the musician's match at WrestleMania last year.

Gulak isn't the only star who will be training Logan Paul. Shane Helms, AKA The Hurricane, revealed that he, too, will be in Puerto Rico to work with Reigns' next opponent.

Reported backstage reason why WWE chose Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Paul was chosen to face Reigns as the YouTuber is a popular figure in Saudi Arabia.

The report stated that ticket sales for shows in the Middle Eastern country don't matter and that Logan Paul's addition to the show was not done to boost TV numbers.

He's [Paul] a big deal to the Saudi Arabian prince and that's the whole thing of these shows. Tickets in Saudi Arabia mean nothing. It's not even part of the game... If he draws younger viewers, that's good but it's not a play for TV ratings. It is a play because the prince wants celebrity fights in Saudi Arabia to build the name in the media of Saudi Arabia and Logan Paul will get more of the type of press that Saudi Arabia is looking for than Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins," Meltzer noted.

Paul began his career as a YouTuber and has amassed a huge fan following over the years. He has branched off into other forms of entertainment, including boxing and films.

