WWE star receiving praise backstage following recent switch - Reports

While injuries and medical issues often throw a spanner into well laid plans, the response reveals the back-up options' capabilites. A top WWE star reportedly got praised backstage for his recent work with the company when he filled in for a legend. This star was Byron Saxton.

Vic Joseph and Booker T have been the voice of NXT since October 11, 2022. However, there was a change in commentary at the recent NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Eevnt when Wade Barrett filled in for Booker T, who had to undergo a medical procedure and couldn't work the show.

Byron has been working alongside Joseph on NXT TV the past two weeks. It's unclear when the WWE Hall of Famer will return to his spot, but Saxton will likely continue filling in for him until he gets the green light to come back.

According to Fightful Select, Bryon Saxton has received praise for his current work as an NXT commentator alongside Vic Joseph. Many feel Saxton has done a masterful job while Booker T is out recovering and officials backstage are reportedly happy with him.

Saxton has been with WWE since 2007, spending the first five years at developmental. He was part of NXT seasons three and five before becoming a full-time commentator in 2012. He's been on the main roster ever since and mainly works NXT Level Up with Blake Howard.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T comments on Byron Saxton filling in for him on NXT

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Byron Saxton replacing him on NXT commentary as he recovers from a medical procedure. While he praised Byron for his work, the legend also assured everyone that his job is safe.

"I can tell you right now, I love Byron. He's a good kid," Booker T said. "He's a good kid and he stepped into a spot, big shoes to fill. Now, I'm gonna say big shoes to fill, and he did the best job he possibly could. The consensus say they hated his a**, and can't wait for me to get back."

He added:

"So that's a good thing, that's a good thing. You know, my job is secure, especially with Byron is sitting there in the seat, but no man, I'm just glad to see, you know, you know the show is still rolling on without me. I appreciate the boys going out there working your behinds off." [H/T 411 Mania.]

The WWE Universe would surely wish for Booker T to return to the commentary booth at the earliest and also hope Byron gets more chances to continue his good work on TV.

