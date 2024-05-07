WWE star set to return to NXT for the first time in 5 years - Reports

A WWE star will be making their return to NXT for the first time since 2019 tonight on the USA Network.

The promotion has made many changes to its broadcast team as of late. Michael Cole has made the jump from SmackDown to RAW to call the action with Pat McAfee. Corey Graves is now the lead announcer on the blue brand and works alongside Wade Barrett. Now, the company is reportedly shaking up its ring announcer team as well.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Mike Rome will be returning to NXT tonight as the brand's ring announcer. Rome has not announced for the developmental brand since 2019. The report also added that Alicia Taylor will be called up to the main roster and will be working on the SmackDown brand. Taylor has served as the ring announcer in WWE NXT for the past several years.

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves on the differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon

Corey Graves has commented on what it is like working under Triple H in WWE now that Vince McMahon is no longer with the company.

The former WWE CEO stepped down from the company earlier this year after allegations from Janel Grant were made public. Triple H is now the company's Chief Content Officer and the promotion is coming off of a successful Backlash event in France.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Graves said Triple H is a fan at heart and understands the wrestling business more than most. He added that The Game is very easy to work with as well.

"I think you hit the nail right on the head. He [Triple H] is an old-school guy. He's a wrestling historian, and he's a fan, a lifelong fan. He understands this in a way that I don't know too many people on Earth understand the sports entertainment business. It's been a breath of fresh air. He's been very easy to deal with, very easy to approach," said Graves. [From 02:49 - 03:10]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Michael Cole has recently shared that he plans on retiring at 60 and believes Corey Graves will be his replacement. It will be interesting to see if the company makes any more changes to it's broadcast team this year.

