WWE stars' grueling schedule following Night of Champions revealed - Reports

Despite all the uncertainties surrounding WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia, Friday Night SmackDown is now officially in the books. While the fans eagerly await the Night of Champions Premium Live Event scheduled for tomorrow night, a recent report sheds light on the grueling schedule of the performers after the show.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the WWE Superstars are set to fly back from Saudi Arabia immediately after the premium live event for the upcoming weekly shows. It must be pointed out that this Monday, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh will not only host the June 30 edition of RAW, but the July 4 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will also be pre-taped after the red brand.

The Night of Champions was in serious jeopardy due to rising military tensions between Iran and the United States of America. Matters became worse for the Stamford-based company as some of its employees were reportedly left stranded in Qatar while traveling to Saudi Arabia. However, the wrestling promotion decided to go through with the PLE.

WWE analyst predicts the outcome of a major championship match slated for Night of Champions

In one of the most anticipated clashes of the night, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. Wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg shared his prediction for the bout.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, the 45-year-old predicted the match to end in controversy. Rosenberg noted that he won't mind R-Truth taking out CM Punk to induce a DQ finish because of his desire to dethrone The Cenation Leader.

"I wouldn't hate R-Truth in the main event [CM Punk vs. John Cena] at Night of Champions, taking out CM Punk and getting the DQ, and then you just see him staring down like, 'Nah, this is mine. I'm getting this title,'" he said.

You can check the video below for Peter Rosenberg's comments:

Apart from the championship match, the Kingdom Arena will also host several other high-stakes bouts tomorrow night, including the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Only time will tell which two stars will leave Saudi Arabia with the crowns.

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

