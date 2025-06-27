WWE stars' grueling schedule following Night of Champions revealed - Reports

Despite all the uncertainties surrounding WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia, Friday Night SmackDown is now officially in the books. While the fans eagerly await the Night of Champions Premium Live Event scheduled for tomorrow night, a recent report sheds light on the grueling schedule of the performers after the show.
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the WWE Superstars are set to fly back from Saudi Arabia immediately after the premium live event for the upcoming weekly shows. It must be pointed out that this Monday, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh will not only host the June 30 edition of RAW, but the July 4 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will also be pre-taped after the red brand.
The Night of Champions was in serious jeopardy due to rising military tensions between Iran and the United States of America. Matters became worse for the Stamford-based company as some of its employees were reportedly left stranded in Qatar while traveling to Saudi Arabia. However, the wrestling promotion decided to go through with the PLE.
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
WWE analyst predicts the outcome of a major championship match slated for Night of Champions
In one of the most anticipated clashes of the night, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. Wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg shared his prediction for the bout.
Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, the 45-year-old predicted the match to end in controversy. Rosenberg noted that he won't mind R-Truth taking out CM Punk to induce a DQ finish because of his desire to dethrone The Cenation Leader.
"I wouldn't hate R-Truth in the main event [CM Punk vs. John Cena] at Night of Champions, taking out CM Punk and getting the DQ, and then you just see him staring down like, 'Nah, this is mine. I'm getting this title,'" he said.
You can check the video below for Peter Rosenberg's comments:
Apart from the championship match, the Kingdom Arena will also host several other high-stakes bouts tomorrow night, including the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Only time will tell which two stars will leave Saudi Arabia with the crowns.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!