Two popular WWE Superstars set to be repackaged under Triple H

It seems like Nikki A.S.H, and Doudrop could soon undergo character transformations after they surprisingly showed up on this week's WWE NXT.

On Wednesday night's show, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Soon after the match culminated, out came Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, who laid down the challenge for the tag titles for September 4th's Worlds Collide event.

Though they appeared in their current avatars, a major hint was dropped regarding the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions possibly changing their on-screen characters. WrestleTalk pointed out that NXT commentators referred to the duo as "pioneers of women's wrestling in the UK."

It could mean that Nikki and Doudrop could be reverting to their characters of Nikki Cross and Piper Niven, respectively, which were immensely popular in NXT UK. Both performers were prominently featured on the company's fourth brand when Triple H was in charge of things, who currently happens to be the head of creative on the global juggernaut's main roster.

Nikki A.S.H dropped a major hint after WWE NXT

After WWE NXT went off the air, Nikki A.S.H shared a backstage clip of herself and Doudrop, where she seemingly bid goodbye to her superhero cape. It made fans speculate about the former RAW Women's Champion abandoning her current avatar and embracing a more serious and edgier persona.

It's safe to say neither Nikki nor Doudrop have a clear direction with their current personas, and as such, a change in their monikers could give a much-needed boost to their careers. With Worlds Collide inching closer, fans will be waiting to see how things materialize for the two talented performers on Sunday.

Do you think Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop could win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships at Worlds Collide? Sound off in the comments section below.

