WWE NXT Results: Former SmackDown Champion secures title match at Worlds Collide; WWE legend's son makes in-ring debut - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (August 30, 2022)

The NXT before World's Collide kicked off with a hype reel for the show and we headed for our first match of the night shortly after.

WWE NXT Results (August 30, 2022): Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Crews took control of the match early on with a dropkick and taunted Waller before hitting a stalling suplex. Waller jabbed Crews in the eye before the latter came back with a splash in the corner and a blockbuster for a near fall.

Waller had Crews on the ropes before trying to drop him but managed to fall out of the ring instead. Waller rushed back in through the ropes and got the rolling cutter for the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Apollo Crews

Grade: B

Backstage on the show, Roderick Strong claimed that he had found footage that exonerates him from having disrupted his team's match. The Creed Brothers did not have it and even Damon Kemp said that he didn't trust Roddy anymore. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley walked up to them and told them to get things together before NXT moved on.

Finn Balor rolled up on Bron Breakker backstage and said that he better win at Worlds Collide to uphold his lineage. Balor, who is a heel on the main roster, wished Bron luck and told him not to underestimate Tyler Bate.

Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter on NXT

Nile and Carter kicked off the match and the champs had the early advantage. Nile dropped Carter and tagged Paxley in who got a big senton. Paxley dodged a top rope move and got a near fall before reversing a Hurricanrana from Chance.

We saw on the titantron that Mandy Rose was alone in the Toxic Lounge and Gigi Dolin showed up at ringside, pulling Ivy Nile off the apron. The distraction allowed Chance and Carter to get their top rope finisher and pick up the win.

Result: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Grade: B

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. showed up on NXT and challenged for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Chance and Carter agreed to the match and teams shook on it before NXT continued.

We saw The Dyad, or The Schizm, backstage and they wanted Cameron Grimes to join them soon.

Gacy and his boys were out next on NXT and Joe was handing out smiley face pins to the Dyad. Jagger and Rip thanked thier leader before Gacy called out Cameron Grimes to join them once more.

Grimes came out and said that he had nothing to gain from allying with the creepy trio. Gacy observed that Grimes was miserable but the latter said that he got himself into this situation and he will be the one to get himself out of it.

Grimes was walking out when Gacy mentioned the latter's deceased father. Grimes rushed back and cleared the Dyad from the ring before Gacy hugged him. Grimes was confused and Gacy got the Dyad to stand down as the former Million Dollar Champ walked out.

Fit Finlay handed Tyler Bate an iPad backstage and on it, Pete Dunne was on a video call to hype the UK Champ up for the upcoming title match.

Briggs, Jensen & Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend & Pretty Deadly - Mixed Tag Team Match on NXT

Henley and Legend kicked off the match and the latter was in trouble early on before the match headed out of the ring. The Deadly were tagged in and were immediately sent outside with Legend before the UK Tag Champs tossed Henley at them, taking them all out.

Pretty Deadly ran a distraction and isolated Briggs in their corner but he stille managed to get the tag to Jense. Gallus tried to interfere but was stopped by security. Briggs took everyone down with a splash but one of the Gallus hit Jensen with a belt and it allowed Prince to get the pin.

Result: Lash Legend & Pretty Deadly def. Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley

Grade: B

Mandy Rose and Shayna Baszler were backstage when the latter said that she would win on Sunday. Baszler told Mandy that if she too didn't secure her NXT Women's Title victory, she should be disappointed in herself.

Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey on NXT

We got the in-ring debut of William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey tonight on NXT. Dempsey got an early uppercaut before getting a Butterfly Suplex. Chase got a few moves of his own and hit the stomp before being caught in the crossface.

Bodhi Hayward tried to interfere to help Chase but Dempsey kicked him away from the apron before going outside to wipe him out. Chase used the distraction to roll up Dempsey as he returned to the ring to pick up the win.

Result: Andre Chase def. Charlie Dempsey

Grade: B

Gunther found Tyler Bate backstage and told him that the future of European wrestling depends on his match with Bron Breakker.

Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James on NXT

Kiana got an early takedown and an elbow drop before trying for an early pin. James locked in a hold but Stark got out of it and and got a series of kicks. James sent Stark into the corner and she hit the middle turnbuckle, resulting in a near fall.

Zoey got a near fall of her own but James continued to target Stark's shoulder. Stark hit a sliding kick for another near fall before getting a superkick followed by her modified Go To Sleep finisher for the win.

Result: Zoey Stark def. Kiana James

After the match, James was about to attack Stark from behind but somehow Nikkita Lyons leapt through the ropes and took her down.

Grade: B

Blair Davenport was the next to get a visit from a main roster star, this time it being Rhea Ripley who gave her a little pep talk for the match.

Nathan Frazer was backstage with Axiom and the two decided on a best-of-three match to prove who was better.

Diamond Mine vs. Gallus on NXT

Julius and Coffey kicked of the match and the match devolved into a free-for-all brawl before we could even get to the commercials. Back after the break, Gallus tried to isolate Julius in the corner but he made the tag to Kemp who came in and cleared the apron before hitting a big sequence of moves.

Roderick Strong walked in and distracted him before he could land the finisher. Gallus used the distraction and got the tag before rolling Kemp up for the win. After the bell, Pretty Deadly and Briggs & Jensen attacked the tag champs before the whole locker room rushed out and an all out brawl started.

Result: Gallus def. Diamond Mine

Grade: B

Ciampa was in a backsage promo and had some words of advice to Bron Breakker, hyping him up for the match.

Carmelo Hayes came out with his lackey Trick Williams and threw a fit about not having a match at Worlds Collide. It sounded like he wanted a match at first but then said that he won't be defending his title at the show.

Ricochet came out and Melo was shocked before they got in each other's faces. Ricohcet shut them up and challenged Melo to a match. Melo taunted Ricochet and the latter called him irrevelant but added that a match with him would help put Melo on the map.

Melo and Trick attacked but Ricochet got the better of them before taking them down and posing in the ring with the NXT North American Title.

Episode rating: B+

We had some big names show up on NXT tonight while Ricochet challenged the NXT North American Champ at Worlds Collide.

