WWE Superstar reportedly set to dress up as Ezekiel on WWE RAW for Halloween 

WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas tonight, and the company will be celebrating Halloween.

While tonight's episode is the final live stop on the road to Crown Jewel, there will also be some superstars who are out to have fun and enjoy the holiday. According to Fightful Select's recent report which reveals tonight's rundown of RAW, Matt Riddle is expected to dress up as Ezekiel.

The former United States Champion was recently part of a storyline with Elias and is expected to be handed a shot at Seth Rollins' US title at Crown Jewel. Many fans believe it will be announced that Seth Rollins' title defense will be a fatal four-way match against Mustafa Ali, Elias, and Matt Riddle tonight on WWE RAW.

It's unclear if the two men are on the same page since Elias cost Riddle his match a few weeks ago on RAW, but The Original Bro dressing up as his brother could be some interesting comedy relief.

There has been no update on Ezekiel since his run-in with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW back in August

It has been several months since Ezekiel was last seen on WWE TV. In his place, his brother Elias has made his return to the company.

Ezekiel was attacked by Kevin Owens and sent to a local medical facility more than two months ago where several images were posted, but this was the last time he was heard from.

While the WWE Universe hasn't heard anything about Ezekiel's status, Matt Riddle dressing up as him on WWE RAW could be enough for Elias to give an update on his brother. It's not out of the realm of possibility for Ezekiel to make a return to the company, even with Elias being active once more.

