WWE Superstars not happy with Vince McMahon's recent instructions- Reports

Earlier this week, it was reported that Vince McMahon had instructed the WWE roster to sharpen their in-ring skills at the promotion's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida ahead of WWE's return to live events and shows:

“PWInsider.com is told that the workouts could begin as early as next week with talents taking part in drills and perhaps even matches in order to make sure their ring work is sharper. This is believed to be a Vince McMahon edict. The workouts would take place on days talents aren’t booked for TV tapings,” wrote Mike Johnson.

Now, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some stars on the roster are not happy with Vince McMahon's instructions to do extra training in the Performance Center. It was noted that while the superstars living in Orlando don't have any issue with this as they are closer to the Performance Center, it's inconvenient for those living outside as it disrupts their routines.

When will WWE return to live touring?

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to stop having its weekly shows and pay-per-views in front of a live crowd. Initially, WWE presented its shows from an empty arena at the Performance Center, including WrestleMania 36. The WWE ThunderDome was later introduced, with fans attending the shows virtually through large screens in the arena.

Earlier this year, WWE held WrestleMania 37 in front of live fans at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, it was a one-off as the promotion went back to the ThunderDome after WrestleMania 37.

The next three dates on WWE's 25-city summer tour have been announced.



Cleveland, Kansas City, Minneapolis - we'll see you SOON! https://t.co/4N5sZzicZK — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2021

Last month, WWE announced its return to live touring will start from the July 16th, 2021 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston, Texas. There have already been rumors of some major names like Edge and John Cena appearing at the first show with the fans back.

WWE has also announced its 25-city summer tour. It would surely be great to see the WWE Universe back in the arenas. The audience's return would undoubtedly improve the entire feel of the shows.

