WWE teasing babyface turn in Happy Corbin storyline - Reports

WWE may be planning a face turn for Madcap Moss shortly. This could coincide with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss splitting up as per the latest reports from Wrestling News.

Madcap Moss has been a prominent feature of the blue brand. He was drafted to SmackDown alongside Happy Corbin during the 2021 WWE Draft. The wisecracking superstar is currently involved in a bitter feud with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

This week on SmackDown, Corbin lauded Madcap Moss for being an inspiration for landing on his head at Elimination Chamber and continuing to fight McIntyre. However, Corbin managed to get out of his match with the Scottish Warrior and orchestrated circumstances that put Moss in the ring with McIntyre once again.

Michael Cole mentioned on commentary that Moss looked surprised at the sudden turn of events and he was not ready to fight Drew with a bad neck. The match resulted in an easy win for McIntyre as he laid out Moss with a vicious Claymore.

Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss at WWE Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre came to the Elimination Chamber in search of retribution against Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin.

Corbin and Moss took advantage of the Fall Count Anywhere stipulation and turned the match into a two-on-one assault. As the action returned to the ring, Drew McIntyre took control. He spiked Moss with a brutal-looking Alabama Slam and then looked to take on Corbin on the outside. Corbin and Moss once again teamed up to drive McIntyre into the timekeeper's area for a near fall.

Back in the ring, McIntyre dished out some punishment to Moss in the form of a Superplex followed by a Future Shock DDT. Corbin came to his friend's rescue but narrowly escaped as McIntyre took a swing at him with his sword.

The Scottish Warrior finally delivered a Claymore to Madcap Moss to close out the match and claim victory.

