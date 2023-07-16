WWE did not want 4-time champion to return at recent show - Reports

In recent weeks, various reports indicated that former WWE Superstar Carlito was set to officially return to the company in early July. However, new details have emerged on why his comeback has been delayed.

The former United States Champion was signed to the company between 2003 and 2010. He faced off against many top names during his WWE tenure, including John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton.

Carlito has reportedly re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. However, according to Ringside News, company higher-ups had no plans for him to return during a recent episode of SmackDown emanating from Madison Square Garden.

"WWE has a lot of plans in the pipeline, and Carlito could be a part of that. However, we can confirm that there was never a plan for Carlito to make his return at SmackDown in Madison Square Garden." (H/T Ringside News)

In May 2023, Carlito stunned the pro wrestling fanbase as he made a surprise one-off appearance at the Backlash premium live event. The high-profile show emanated from the four-time champion's hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Popular WWE star sends a warning to Carlito

During his comeback at Backlash 2023, Carlito assisted Bad Bunny in his battle against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. The 44-year-old aligned with the LWO to fend off the villainous faction.

During a recent interview with the Metro, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio warned Carlito ahead of the latter's rumored return to the company.

"I know he’s [Carlito] had some history with my dad [Rey Mysterio] from back in the day, but for his sake, I hope he doesn’t. He’s gonna have a problem with The Judgment Day, and we’re gonna stomp him out! He put his business in our business, and that just doesn’t happen."

Besides Carlito's comeback, fans in San Juan also witnessed another surprise return. Puerto Rican icon and Attitude Era star Savio Vega also showed up during Priest vs. Bunny.

