''WWE wants somebody tall''- Potential reason why popular SmackDown star isn't getting a major push - Reports

WWE was once known as the land of giants, with names like Hulk Hogan and Macho Man occupying the top spots. While that is no longer the sole criterion to become popular these days, the company still wants its top names to be 'tall.' This is the possible reason why the company isn't pulling the trigger on Santos Escobar as a major babyface.

Santos Escobar is a former NXT Champion and is currently part of the LWO faction being led by Rey Mysterio. He was believed to be the one to dethrone Austin Theory for the US Championship. However, it was his mentor Rey Mysterio who ended up defeating Theory because of Escobar's onscreen injury.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer stated that the Mexican sensation could become a big babyface, especially for the Hispanic fanbase. Dave Meltzer stated that WWE wants somebody tall as their top babyface, which could be a reason why the former NXT Champion isn't getting a major push.

''WWE wants somebody tall, but that's a different issue. You want somebody who can go and there's a million Mexican wrestlers who can go, I mean, that's the least of your problems, is finding a good in-ring performer. But they want someone who can really be dynamic on the mic as well,'' said Meltzer.

Will Santos Escobar turn on WWE legend Rey Mysterio?

Initially, Escobar had been slated to contend for the highly sought-after United States Championship on the blue brand the previous week. This change had been merited by his victory over a Hall of Famer.

Regrettably, due to an injury, Escobar was substituted with Mysterio. Mysterio then seized the victory and secured the championship title for the second time in his professional journey. Here is what Jim Cornette stated on his podcast:

"Was this a legitimate injury to Escobar and a cover reason? Why would you not only have Escobar go that far but then have Mysterio not only endorse him but put him over and that match was f**ked up because Mysterio got his bell rung before he could be pinned?''

Rey Mysterio is set to defend the US Championship against Austin Theory. A-Town Down won a match against LA Knight to become the number-one contender for Mysterio's United States Championship.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot