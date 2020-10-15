WWE have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, much like other forms of entertainment and sport. The pro wrestling promotion have had to release Superstars and backroom talent, while they have also had to move around their venues, moving from the Performance Center to the Amway Center, which is now dubbed the ThunderDome.

Although WWE and their Superstars have somehow adapted to these tough circumstances, they miss an important part of their weekly schedule - the live shows. WWE have completely scrapped all live shows that used to take place over the weekends.

The shows were a great way to build storylines, as well as for Superstars to try new things that they could use on television in the future.

When WWE will return to regular weekly schedule

According to WrestleVotes, WWE won't return to their "typical weekly live event loop" until the year 2022. The regular loop consists of house shows on the weekends, and SmackDown on Friday, followed by RAW on Monday.

"I’ve been told that the typical weekly live event loop (Friday TV + house shows Sat & Sun + Monday TV) all of which in different locations, won’t return to the WWE schedule until 2022."

WWE have moved RAW and SmackDown to the ThunderDome, while NXT has returned to the Performance Center, which is now called the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE's contract with the ThunderDome was set to expire later this month, but they are going to stay at the venue for a little while longer. WWE have not revealed where they play to host RAW and SmackDown after the ThunderDome.

The company could very well start touring again, as recent reports have indicated that WWE could go on the road soon. Kevin Owens recently spoke about it and he backed the idea:

"If the choice is made to start traveling and start allowing fans in, I’m going to assess the situation and talk to anybody I need to talk to if I don’t feel comfortable, but right now, I see the way they handle things in the ThunderDome and I’m happy to go there every Raw, SmackDown, whatever it is and do my work."

It remains to be seen what WWE's plans are in the future when it comes to holding live shows.