WWE WrestleMania 39 reportedly surpasses last year's ticket sales record

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is almost here, and the ticket sales record for the event has touched the sky. This year's 'Mania tickets have apparently outperformed WrestleMania 38.

At the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, John Cena and Austin Theory will compete for the United States Championship. Even the SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line featuring Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on Night 2. The RAW Women's Championship and the Intercontinental title will be defended on the second night. Other highlights of Night 2 include Brock Lesnar vs. Omos and Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Given the stacked match card for this year's Showcase of the Immortals, ticket sales compared to WrestleMania 38 were underestimated.

According to WrestleTix, in 2022, over 130,166 tickets were sold out combined on both nights. But this year, the numbers have shot up, and so far, 130,807 tickets have been purchased.

Check out the statistics by WrestleTix below:

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sat • Apr 01 • 4:30 PM

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA



Available Tickets => 823

Current Setup => 66,302

Tickets Distributed => 65,479



Resale => 2,944



Some new seats added.

WrestleMania - Night 1
Sat • Apr 01 • 4:30 PM
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Available Tickets => 823
Current Setup => 66,302
Tickets Distributed => 65,479
Resale => 2,944
Some new seats added.

For Night 1, 65,479 seats have sold out of a total capacity of 66,302, leaving only 823 tickets available for purchase. However, the company is adding new seats for the first night at the SoFi Stadium.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sun • Apr 02 • 4:30 PM

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA



Available Tickets => 181

Current Setup => 66,509

Tickets Distributed => 66,328



Resale => 3,257



Heading toward a complete sell out.

WrestleMania - Night 2
Sun • Apr 02 • 4:30 PM
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Available Tickets => 181
Current Setup => 66,509
Tickets Distributed => 66,328
Resale => 3,257
Heading toward a complete sell out.

For Night 2, only 181 seats are available out of a 66,509 overall capacity, with 66,328 tickets purchased, heading towards a complete sell-out.

WrestleMania's special Hollywood-style sets have been revealed

WWE has already created several commercials for the show that are popular parody movies and television shows. This year, the company has gone all out to make The Grandest Stage of Them All feel like a Hollywood event.

As with previous editions, we'll have a rather long ramp for the WWE Superstars to walk while we admire whatever the company has planned for the stage.

Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport shared a photo of the set being constructed in Los Angeles. The entrance ramp stairs appear to be covered in the red carpet in the image as if it were a Hollywood award ceremony.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



Looks like the #WrestleMania set is going to feature red carpets to go with the Hollywood theme.
It's been a while since we had a properly unique set, and it looks like we could be getting one this year

It would be fascinating to see WWE Superstars make their entrances, leave the ring in fashion, and make a statement, similar to Hollywood celebrities.

What do you think of the brand-new 'Mania stage so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

