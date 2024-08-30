Rumored WWE signing to make SmackDown debut and answer LA Knight’s open challenge? Analyzing possible swerve

LA Knight has had his fair share of run-ins with The Bloodline over the past year on WWE SmackDown. The fastest-rising megastar hasn't been troubled by Solo Sikoa's version of the faction. That could all change on Friday night.

The 41-year-old puts his United States Championship on the line in an Open Challenge (August 30). Many speculate who will answer the call, but it may be a debuting Samoan named Hikuleo.

The former NJPW star reportedly signed with WWE earlier this year but has yet to debut. He might do so under the ring name 'Talla Tonga,' signifying his connection to The Bloodline. The 6ft8, 260lb heavyweight is the adopted son of WWE icon Haku. Tama Tonga is his half-brother, and Tonga Loa is his cousin or adoptive brother.

Hikuleo, 33, could make a major statement by debuting and facing LA Knight for the United States Championship. He shouldn't beat the hugely popular SmackDown star because he only won the title.

However, he could cause a DQ by resorting to unsavory actions to down the champ. Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline 2.0 can watch his actions backstage and second guess who is behind his WWE SmackDown debut.

Solo Sikoa's faction may not need another new member, which could lead to Roman Reigns recruiting Hikuleo. He could be the OTC's wrecking machine, destroying anyone in his way.

However, fans should be left to work out whose side Talla Tonga is on in the ongoing Bloodline war. He could show signs of being one of Solo's troops but also be taking secret phone calls, which hint at a return from Paul Heyman.

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu could challenge LA Knight for the United States title on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been eager for his Bloodline group to hold all the gold in WWE. His aims of dominating SmackDown were aided when Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu won the WWE Tag Team Championship last month.

Jacob Fatu appeared to pick up an ankle injury at SummerSlam when Sikoa lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event. He wore a protective boot on the blue brand after the PLE but was fit enough to destroy Roman Reigns.

The latest update on Fatu is that he wasn't wearing the protective boot during a live event in Germany. This could mean he's cleared to compete, and his return to the ring could come against LA Knight.

Solo Sikoa told the Samoan Werewolf to give his tag title to Tonga Loa on SmackDown last week. He told Jacob he shouldn't have a title because he's his enforcer.

That was perhaps a red herring, and Sikoa has masterminded Fatu's first singles title opportunity. He has his enforcer answer LA Knight's open challenge in front of a shocked crowd in Berlin. The frightening monster should control the match and perhaps start a lengthy feud with the champ by beating him.

