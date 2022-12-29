Rumored Wyatt 6 stable to finally form, further issues with Uncle Howdy - 5 possible directions for WWE's Bray Wyatt in 2023

Bray Wyatt is one of the most beloved stars in WWE today. Surprisingly, however, he wasn't even in the company six months ago. For those unaware, The Eater Of Worlds was actually released by the company in July 2021 back when Vince McMahon was in charge.

McMahon retired from his role as Chairman following several scandals becoming public which then led to Triple H taking control over the talent and the creative direction of the company. This opened the door for Bray to return to the promotion.

Following weeks of viral marketing, the former WWE Champion returned to much fanfare at Extreme Rules 2022. He has since been involved with a unique story featuring the mysterious Uncle Howdy that is building week in and week out.

With Bray Wyatt back in the fold and on programming weekly, what will his first full-year back in the company look like? What direction might his career take over the next twelve months?

Below are 5 possible directions for WWE's Bray Wyatt in 2023.

#5. Bray Wyatt might fight Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt

Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE, another haunting presence has also shown up in the company. A spooky character by the name of Uncle Howdy keeps appearing in videos interrupting Wyatt and seemingly pushing Bray to go to the dark side.

Many fans believed that Uncle Howdy was really just the manifestation of Bray's own personality, but the mysterious figure shockingly showed up and stood in front of the SmackDown audience recently. This seemingly confirms that whoever is haunting Wyatt is a different entity altogether.

As 2023 approaches, Bray will likely further his story with this mysterious figure and even potentially fight them. Could Uncle Howdy actually be Bo Dallas like many predict? Could Bray fight his own brother? Only time will tell, but Uncle Howdy is unlikely to be leaving any time soon.

#4. He may only wrestle part-time to feel like a bigger star

Some fans have questioned the slow progress of Bray Wyatt's character since returning to WWE. While the story isn't moving particularly quickly, it is a slow burn and the ride is meant to be part of the fun. Still, some fans were hoping to see him have a few big matches by now.

As of the release of this list, Bray is yet to wrestle at all on television. He did return to action at a live event to shake off some ring rust, though, which likely means a return on television or at a Premium Live Event will be coming soon.

While an in-ring return is coming, fans shouldn't necessarily expect to see Bray as a full-time in-ring competitor in 2023. He may take a route similar to Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and even The Undertaker and only wrestle occasionally so his matches feel more important and more special once they take place. He'll likely still be a regular fixture on television, however.

#3. The Wyatt 6 stable may finally take shape

Before Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE, fans were constantly speculating about a potential return from the talented star. One such idea that many believed was happening was the rumored Wyatt 6.

For those unaware, the Wyatt 6 is thought to be a stable led by the mysterious superstar. Many names have been suggested for the group, including former ROH stars Dutch & Vincent, Bo Dallas, and Alexa Bliss.

The Wyatt 6 may officially form in 2023. The mysterious Uncle Howdy angle could somehow transition into this story. While Howdy seems to be an enemy of Bray's, he could ultimately be one of the mysterious figures in the supposed group. Given Bray's history with factions and alliances, the Wyatt 6 forming in 2023 seems possible.

#2. He may challenge for a world championship in WWE

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Fans so often focus on Bray Wyatt's spooky character, spectacular entrances, and haunting personality that they sometimes forget how successful he's been in WWE. He's held several championships during his time with the company.

Altogether, Bray has captured five championships on the main roster. This includes two tag team titles and three world titles. He's both a former WWE Champion and a former Universal Champion. The Eater Of Worlds will undoubtedly want to add to his impressive resume come 2023.

Wyatt may choose to target Roman Reigns in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He and Reigns have a history together and even briefly fought when Roman first won the Universal Championship he's been holding for over two years. Could Bray be the one to finally dethrone The Head Of The Table in 2023?

#1. Bray could reunite with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss

Bray Wyatt has a history of allegiances. He was part of The New Nexus back when he competed as Husky Harris. He later formed The Wyatt Family and worked with the likes of Eli Cottonwood, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman.

One of Bray's most popular allegiances was when he was paired up with Alexa Bliss. The spooky character known as The Fiend seemingly corrupted Bliss and together they wreaked havoc on WWE. Unfortunately, the two split shortly before Wyatt was released by the company.

Now that Bray is back, there's been several incidents of spooky glitches happening when Alexa is on-screen. This could potentially lead to Bray and Bliss reuniting in 2023. Be it in the Wyatt 6 or as a duo, they may haunt the roster over the next twelve months. The only potential issue is the two are on separate brands for now, but that's easy to correct.

