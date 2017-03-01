WWE Rumors: Chris Jericho's plans after Wrestlemania 33 revealed

Chris Jericho's plans after Wrestlemania have been revealed.

by Mike Diaz News 01 Mar 2017, 13:05 IST

Chris Jericho is known for his WWE returns

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho has been having one of the best runs of his professional career with the WWE since returning to the company in 2014. Jericho’s returns typically last a bit shorter than his current run, as he balances his time between being a professional wrestler and a rock musician with his band Fozzy.

A report, as per WrestlingInc, has come out suggesting what Jericho’s plans after Wrestlemania 33 will be.

In case you didn’t know...

Jericho is currently the United States Champion. He won the title after defeating the then-champion Roman Reigns, with Kevin Owens by his side. He has since been betrayed by Owens and a rumoured match-up between the two at Mania has since been speculated.

The heart of the matter:

As of this writing, Jericho is being advertised for Live Shows and WWE TV throughout the month of April after Wrestlemania 33. He is also scheduled to appear at the WWE Payback pay-per-view (PPV) at the end of April.

He will then tour with his band Fozzy in May, which includes a performance at the Download festival in the UK on June 11th. Y2J is expected to return to the squared circle shortly after that, as per the report.

What’s next?

With his current United States title run most likely coming to an end at WrestleMania 33 when he takes on Kevin Owens, Jericho will most likely continue to work with and put over the younger talent like he has been doing with Owens these past few months, once he makes his return.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Jericho has done a tremendous amount of work with the WWE over his illustrious career and continues to do so today.

With him being 46-years-old, it isn’t too far of a stretch to say that he could be considered for a Hall of Fame induction in the next couple of years.

