WWE Rumors: Mick Foley could interfere in the Seth Rollins vs Triple H match at WrestleMania 33

There's a possibility that Foley could return to help Rollins.

Could the Hardcore Legend be an integral part of WrestleMania?

What’s the story?

Mick Foley is now the former General Manager of Monday Night Raw after he was fired by Stephanie McMahon during the latest episode of the WWE’s flagship program.

However, there’s a good possibility that this won’t be the last we’re seeing of Mick Foley, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

In case you didn’t know...

On the March 13th episode of Raw, Stephanie McMahon demanded that Mick Foley fire someone on the Raw roster before the end of the night. Foley continually tried to get Stephanie to reconsider her demand of him, but Stephanie insisted because she said that Foley needed to be able to make the tough decisions.

When it came time for Foley to fire someone, he stated that he had decided to fire Stephanie McMahon herself. At that point, Triple H came down to the ring and berated Foley for what he had said and threatened the WWE positions of his children, Dewey and Noelle.

Foley acted as if he was going to leave the ring, but stopped in the corner. Triple H approached him, and Foley struck, ramming Mr. Socko down the gullet of the “Cerebral Assassin.”

Stephanie delivered a low blow and it looked as if Triple H was going to deliver a further beating to Foley, but his attention was diverted by the appearance of Seth Rollins. Rollins and Triple H had a physical altercation at that point which saw Triple H brutally attack Rollins’ injured right knee.

This week, Raw started with Foley reading a prepared statement and then getting fired by Stephanie McMahon. Cameras captured Foley leaving the building, and the last person he interacted with was Triple H, who mocked Foley by using his catchphrase, “Have a nice day!”

The heart of the matter

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer believes that there’s a possibility that Foley could return to help Rollins. He was quoted as saying:

“There is a possibility that Foley does a run-in at WrestleMania because his surgery isn’t before WrestleMania. So there is a possibility.”

What’s next?

Seth Rollins is expected to sign the contract on the next episode of Raw for the unsanctioned match with Triple H at WrestleMania 33.

Author’s Take

With the situation surrounding Rollins’ knee, the match was always going to require some level of the use of “smoke and mirrors,” so to speak.

Considering Foley’s last moment on Raw this past Monday, I could definitely see him getting involved in the WrestleMania 33 match on Seth’s behalf.

