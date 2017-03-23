5 reasons why we are still excited for WrestleMania 33

It's almost time...

How can you not love WrestleMania?

This year the build-up to the showcase of the immortals has gone about as well as we could've hoped.

There are a lot of intriguing matches on the card, storylines have been advanced and the host city of Orlando is perfect when it comes to hosting an event on the scale of WrestleMania.

Obviously, that last point applies more to people who are actually going, but still.

WrestleMania 33 is in the same kind of category as WM31 with many fans not really thinking all too much of the card heading into the event. We don't really understand why that is, but every member of the WWE Universe is different and that's what makes things so interesting when you're a fan of professional wrestling.

Everyone has an opinion, and everyone is entitled to one.

However, we're going to be a tad biased here as we focus on the positives as opposed to the negatives. So if you're in the latter camp, you may want to look away now.

WM33 may not turn out to be one of the all-time great Manias and it may not even be that good, but heading into the event, we have every right to be excited because it's shaping up to be exactly what it claims to be - the ultimate thrill ride.

With that being said, here are five reasons why we are still excited for WrestleMania 33.

#1 Track record

Even WM27 had its moments

Look, let's face it - no matter how bad we think a WrestleMania may be, there's always a silver lining.

A lot of fans are going into this one not expecting much in terms of the end product, but that was also the case with the likes of WrestleMania 27 and WrestleMania 29. There are obviously more examples than this, but these two stand out above the rest.

Why? Because it was The Undertaker who made the show worth watching on both occasions.

This time around, he's taking on Roman Reigns and whilst a lot of people don't want to see it, we could be in for one of the biggest WrestleMania moments in recent times: Reigns' heel turn. It may not end up happening, but you can't tell us that you don't want to see that.

Now onto the actual card itself.