Four RAW Superstars are reportedly safe after Paul Heyman's removal from the creative team

Every other RAW Superstar apart from these four names could reportedly be unhappy going forward.

The WWE is expected to make some significant changes on RAW.

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

The removal of Paul Heyman from his Executive Director's role on RAW has been discussed extensively over the past few days. The biggest question is this: what happens to the Superstars who were pushed by Paul Heyman?

The fans have speculated about who is safe and who is not following Paul Heyman's ouster from the creative team on RAW, and Dave Meltzer shared a few details regarding the same on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer named four Superstars who are most likely to be safe and who will continue to do well on the Red brand despite the creative shakeup that's taken place backstage. Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins will possibly be just fine going forward but 'all bets' are off for the remaining talents on RAW.

Meltzer noted that every other talent on the RAW roster is at risk of being affected by Paul Heyman not being the Executive Director of RAW. He did note, however, that some of the members of the roster may be lucky enough to do well while the others may be unhappy going forward.

Meltzer said the following during the latest WOR:

Randy Orton, and, Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre are going to do well, and aside from that, and Seth Rollins, and aside from that I think all the bets are off when it comes to every single person on that roster. Some of them will do well, and some of them are going to be unhappy.

Many changes expected to happen on WWE RAW

Meltzer also added that 'pretty much everything on RAW' could begin to change from the next episode of the Red brand.

Bruce Prichard is now the head of the consolidated RAW and SmackDown Creative teams, but Vince McMahon's influence on how storylines are booked on RAW is expected to be immense.

The WWE Boss reportedly made a big last-minute change to the finish of a Backlash match, and there could be more storyline alterations and roster changes now that he is focused on 'streamlining' operations on RAW.

Paul Heyman was known for his desire to push younger talents. His long-term idea was to build new Superstars, but Vince McMahon was reportedly not on the same page. The falling TV ratings were said to be a big factor and McMahon apparently now wants big names to be pushed on TV, which explains why Edge vs. Randy Orton was brought forward.

The Paul Heyman era is behind us now and that could mean many changes on RAW. That could also mean that barring the four names mentioned above, the standing of many Superstars on the roster could be affected.