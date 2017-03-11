WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle set to replace Mick Foley as RAW General Manager

Kurt Angle is heavily rumoured to be the man to replace Mick Foley as RAW General Manager.

by Harald Math News 11 Mar 2017, 21:06 IST

Is Angle on his way back to WWE TV?

What’s the story?

Cagesideseats is speculating that Kurt Angle could be the man to replace Mick Foley as the General Manager of RAW, with the change possibly coming sooner rather than later.

This is not the first time that a position as an on-screen authority figure has been rumoured for the Olympic hero, and with Angle unlikely to be cleared to wrestle by WWE doctors, it seems like a safe assumption at this point that he will be taking a non-wrestling on-screen role instead.

In case you didn’t know...

On January 16 this year, WWE announced that former four-time WWE Champion Kurt Angle was returning to the company to headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Angle left WWE over a decade ago in August 2006 before turning up in TNA one month later. Angle went on to become the most successful wrestlers in TNA history, winning a host of titles and accolades during his decade-long tenure with the company.

Angle is a former six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion and also a one-time former TNA X-Division Champion. Angle has also been inducted into the 2013 class of the TNA Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

When Angle was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame for 2017, it was met with universal approval, but it remains unlikely that we will see him competing inside the squared circle anytime soon.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle returning to WWE television after WrestleMania 33

A role as General Manager may well be the best spot for Angle, and if the rumours are to be believed then that is exactly what will happen. With Mick Foley soon taking time off for a hip surgery, this might just be what the WWE will have in store for a returning angle.

What’s next?

WWE has ramped up the humiliation of Mick Foley in recent weeks as the company moves closer to the time where Stephanie McMahon will pull the plug on The Hardcore Legend’s run as RAW General Manager, owing to him taking time off from the company due to his hip surgery in real life.

Stephanie won’t have to look far for an equally credible and beloved replacement, however, with former SmackDown GM Kurt Angle waiting in the wings to take over.

CagesideSeats has stated that Angle could ’possibly be an immediate replacement for Mick Foley’, that might mean that Angle may return to WWE TV before WrestleMania 33. Only time will tell.

Sportskeeda’s take

As it is with most of the rumours, this too must be taken with a pinch of salt. We don’t know for a fact if Kurt Angle would be taking up this role but what we do know is that Angle is returning to WWE and that Mick Foley seems to be on his way out.

Kurt Angle would make a fantastic general manager and despite the majority of his WWE career being associated with SmackDown, a change to the flagship show could well feel fresh for the Olympic Gold medallist.

RAW also happens to need a serious creative upheaval and the presence of Angle on weekly RAW TV could be the boost that the show needs.

We can’t wait to see Angle interacting with new stars like Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com