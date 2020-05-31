Seth Rollins has reportedly pitched a number of names to WWE to be added to his faction next

Murphy, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory.

Seth Rollins' faction on RAW has, in the recent past, been derailed on a few occasions due to injury setbacks and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Monday Night Messiah has managed to steer the ship and he now has quite a decent looking team with Murphy and Austin Theory as his disciples. There could, however, be more additions on the way.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his new YouTube video that Seth Rollins has pitched several names to the WWE management who could potentially join his stable.

The Monday Night Messiah does want more people to be added to his faction, and while we don't know the names that have been pitched, Seth Rollins is keen to work with Superstars who possess the talent to be top-tier names but don't have the required experience just yet.

Seth Rollins has reached a level in the WWE where he is considered to be a locker room leader and someone who helps young talents get more exposure.

Tom noted that Rollins has floated the idea of adding more stars to his stable and it will be interesting to see who comes next.

Tom revealed:

Seth Rollins has been speaking recently about growing his faction and he has pitched a number of names to WWE management. I can't imagine all of those names, I surely won't even know all of the names that have been pitched. I'm sure we'll hear about them in interviews in the future, but I'm very excited to see who we get because he does have an interesting benchmark of talent who are very talented people but really don't have the experience at this level. He's a very experienced man himself and he has a lot to offer but it will be interesting to see who comes next. He has pitched a number of names.

Who will become Seth Rollins' next disciple?

Seth Rollins' run as a heel was starting to get a bit stale until Austin Theory recently became his disciple on RAW. Murphy, Rollins, and Theory make for a solid three-man faction but the basic idea of Rollins' gimmick revolves around him trying to convince everyone to follow him.

Who would you like to see join Seth Rollins' stable next? Could we see a female Superstar be added to the mix? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.