WWE Rumors: The Rock to appear at WrestleMania 33 weekend

What’s the story?

The Rock may make an appearance at this year’s WrestleMania or at the very least may make an appearance during WrestleMania weekend activities like this year’s Hall of Fame, as per his Twitter conversation with Warrior Award recipient Eric LeGrand.

In case you didn’t know

Since the Rock returned to the professional wrestling world in 2011, he has been involved in every WrestleMania since WrestleMania 27.

At WrestleMania 27, The Rock was the special guest host and had several interactions with current and former wrestlers like John Cena, The Miz, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. At WrestleManias 28 and 29, The Rock would return to the ring for the first time in years and would face Cena in the main event of both shows.

By WrestleMania 30, The Rock stuck with doing non-wrestling segments like when he kicked off WrestleMania 30 alongside Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan.

At WrestleMania 31, he and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey confronted Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Last year at WrestleMania 32, The Rock came out to announce the record attendance for the show, had an impromptu match with Erick Rowan, and beat down the rest of the Wyatt Family with Cena’s assistance.

The heart of the matter

This started when The Rock took to Twitter to promote the return of his HBO show Ballers on July 23rd. This resulted in 2017 Warrior Award recipient Eric LeGrand saying that he hoped to see The Rock in Florida in a few weeks.

This'll be our best season yet. @HBO's highest rated 30min show returns. Thx u for the luv. Luv u back. @BallersHBO JULY 23rd. pic.twitter.com/xEqfnBwVNu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2017

@TheRock @HBO @BallersHBO Going to be awesome. Hope to see you in Orlando in a few weeks — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) March 14, 2017

The Rock would respond by saying that he was trying to get down to Orlando for the WrestleMania weekend and congratulated LeGrand for winning his award.

Thx you brotha! We're trying to get down there. Congratulations and keep inspiring the masses! https://t.co/ccHFiPhhUH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2017

The Rock likely has some movie or TV show work that may be preventing him from making an appearance at this year’s WrestleMania. If this is the case, then The Rock may miss his first WrestleMania since he returned to the professional wrestling world.

What’s next?

The Rock has a few weeks left to clear up any mishaps or scheduling conflicts to show up at WrestleMania, but if he doesn’t make an announcement before the Hall of Fame, then he probably won’t be seen at this year’s WrestleMania festivities.

Author’s take

The Rock is a huge star in the world of acting and professional wrestling so we hope that he can make it to the Hall of Fame ceremony, at least.

Though The Rock probably doesn’t want to miss out on a WrestleMania in his home state, if he can’t make it, then the WWE will have to find another wrestler to fill the void for a big WrestleMania moment.

