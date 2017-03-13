WWE Rumors: William Regal to be the next WWE Hall of Fame inductee

The latest inductee will certainly add some class to the HOF!

The Hall of Fame just got a little more distinguished

What's the story?

Multiple sources, including PWinsider, are reporting that William Regal is expected to be announced as the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2017.

In case you didn't know:

William Regal began his professional wrestling career over 30 years ago, in his native Staffordshire village of Codsall. During his career, Regal has been considered by many of his colleagues as one of the most underrated and hardest working people in the industry.

During his in-ring career with the WWE, Regal became a five-time Hardcore Champion, four-time European Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and a four-time Tag Team Champion. Regal currently assumes the role of on-screen General Manager for NXT.

The heart of the matter

WWE is expected to make the announcement regarding William Regal going into the Hall of Fame sometime this week. It’s likely that we will see the announcement on RAW tonight, or Smackdown tomorrow night.

Regal will be joining Kurt Angle, Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Rock-n-Roll Express, Teddy Long and Diamond Dallas Page as a member of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class.

What’s next?

The Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, at the Amway Arena, in the Wrestlemania 33 host city of Orlando.

A limited number of tickets still remain for the HOF Ceremony. You can purchase your tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Author’s take

William Regal has always been an extremely gifted performer and is one of the true selfless professionals of the business. Regal is known for making sure that his opponent always looked as good as possible, which is one of the reasons why he has always been so well respected.

On a personal note, I can remember watching him in WCW and remembering how flawlessly he worked in the ring. Regal is one of the “carpenters of professional wrestling,” which was mentioned during Stan Hansen’s Hall of Fame induction speech.

No one is currently more deserving of this honour than Sir William Regal.

