WWE Rumors: WWE won't punish anyone involved in Paige scandal

The WWE won't punish anyone involved in Paige's leaked photos and videos incident.

21 Mar 2017

The WWE reportedly won’t punish anyone involved in Paige’s leaked personal pictures and videos scandal

Paige’s recent struggles continue to sweep the professional wrestling news wire.

This past weekend, Paige was victim to a cyber attack that leaked several personal pictures and videos of her that showed her being intimate with her then-fellow WWE Superstars Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods.

There has been much speculation as to whether or not Paige will be punished for the whole ordeal upon her return to action, but according to Wrestling Observer Radio, that won’t be the case.

Paige wasn’t the only one affected by the cyber attack, as celebrities such as Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried also suffered the same fate.

Watson has already begun to take legal action towards the attacker, while Paige’s mother also hinted at the possibility of taking the case to the court room.

Dave Meltzer, on the latest edition of WOR, stated that the WWE is waiting for the entire situation to blow over and that the company was reluctant to punish Paige for the whole situation as she was the victim.

Meltzer also noted that sponsors haven’t called for anything to be done either, and if that remains the case then WWE would be content to allow the whole situation to continue to breeze by.

Some more reasons were given as to why the WWE didn’t want to punish those involved, as Xavier Woods and The New Day are over at the moment, it would look bad if on one hand, they helped Hulk Hogan return after his recent racist comments, and on the other hand Paige was punished despite being the victim in her situation.

It will take some time for this to be forgotten as it is currently the hot topic in the professional wrestling world.

Upon Paige’s return, the fan reaction should be a very interesting thing to keep your eye on.

The WWE is doing the right thing by not punishing Paige. When Seth Rollins was involved in a similar situation he wasn’t reprimanded by the WWE, so why should Paige?

The former Divas champ had no intention of sending her private images out into the world, and thus shouldn’t be punished for what has happened.

