"Rusev-Lana flashbacks"- WWE Universe reacts to female star posting Seth Rollins' old video on Twitter

Seth Rollins has been caught up in the feud involving his wife, Becky Lynch, and Bayley on WWE RAW. The Role Model recently uploaded Rollins' old video on Twitter, which received a lot of responses from fans.

The rivalry between Bayley and Becky Lynch has been going on since the latter returned from injury in November last year. The feud took a personal turn on last week's RAW when the Role Model stated that Rollins only married Lynch because he "knocked her up."

The duo are set to clash in a Steel Cage match on the red brand this week, and the mind games between them are at an all-time high. Bayley recently uploaded Seth Rollins' old video on social media, where The Visionary was seen praising the female star and calling her one of the best in the world.

Bayley also tried to gain a mental advantage over Becky Lynch during the weekend live shows where she came out wearing Rollins' merchandise.

Seth Rollins commented on the upcoming Steel Cage match on WWE RAW

The feud between Bayley and Becky Lynch has caught everyone's attention. The duo faced off on RAW a few weeks back, where the Role Model picked up the victory. A Steel Cage match between them was slated for RAW is XXX, but it was nixed due to time shortage, and WWE instead went with a beatdown segment.

Last week on the red brand, The Man managed to get her rematch after threatening to break IYO SKY's ankle. Becky also laid out Dakota Kai backstage, forcing Bayley to face her alone this time.

Seth Rollins also commented on the bitter situation between the two. The former WWE Champion shut down talks of him being suspended in a shark cage during their match.

"In Orlando on Monday, big steel cage match I hear is happening, I will not be hanging in a shark cage above it," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins will be a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake premium live event. The Visionary will be looking forward to reclaiming the United States Championship inside the unforgiving structure.

