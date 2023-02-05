[Photo] Becky Lynch's fierce rival spotted in Seth Rollins' T-shirt at a recent WWE event

Becky Lynch is married to fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. Their real-life relationship has often been a part of their respective feuds in the last few years. The case is no different in The Man's ongoing rivalry with Bayley.

Bayley and Becky Lynch were set to collide at RAW is XXX in a Steel Cage Match. However, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY ambushed the former RAW Women's Champion, and the bout was canceled.

At the Royal Rumble, Damage CTRL was a thorn in Big Time Becks' side once again, eliminating one of the favorites for the Women's Rumble match. On the following episode of RAW, their feud got intensely personal when Bayley claimed that the only reason Seth Rollins married Lynch was because he got her pregnant.

Once Lynch threatened to break Dakota Kai's ankle if Bayley didn't accept a steel cage match challenge, the Damage CTRL leader accepted. At a recent WWE live event in Columbus, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's Championship Match.

The match was turned into a tag team match when Damage CTRL and Becky Lynch got involved. Bayley was spotted wearing a Seth Rollins t-shirt as fans made a note of it on Twitter. You can see the tweet here.

Bayley was spotted wearing a Seth Rollins shirt

Seth Rollins feels Logan Paul doesn't stand a chance against Becky Lynch

The Architect never shies away from praising his wife. He showed how highly he regards The Lass Kicker when he responded to a fan's question about a potential match between Logan Paul and Lynch.

"He doesn't stand a chance. He'll get his arms ripped off his body. The Man vs. The Boy. God! If ever there was something more true."

The Visionary went on to state that Logan Paul is in the wrestling business for attention and asked him to stay in his lane. Their rivalry has been brewing since the YouTube sensation eliminated Seth Rollins during the Men's Royal Rumble.

Logan Paul then proceeded to gloat about the elimination on social media, which evidently angered The Monday Night Messiah. Fans believe this is the foundation for WWE to build towards a blockbuster WrestleMania clash between the two.

If Logan Paul's past matches are anything to go by, this is likely to be a banger if the company goes ahead with this contest.

