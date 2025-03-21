Rusev to make his return to WWE and align with former Universal Champion on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Superstar Rusev has been rumored to make his return to the company for a week now. The former United States Champion was released by the company back in 2020, which led to the star making a name for himself in AEW, which he left in February this year.

With rumors of his return, Rusev could make an appearance on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown to align himself with Braun Strowman ahead of WrestleMania 41. The former Universal Champion is set to singles action against Jacob Fatu after the latter's brutal assault on the Monster last week.

While Fatu vs. Strowman is set for the blue brand, it is very clear that Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa would come out to help the Samoan Werewolf pick up a win against the former Universal Champion. This could eventually lead to a 3-on-1 assault on Strowman.

This is where Rusev could make an appearance and help the Monster of all Monsters turn the tables around on the blue brand. Eventually, WWE could build both men as a tag team and further announce a massive tag team match between Sikoa and Fatu against Rusev and Strowman at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

A potential alliance between both men could take the tag team division by storm, changing the lasndcape of the roster with their power and dominance.

WWE Hall of Famer criticized Rusev's booking in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed Rusev's underwhelming run in AEW in a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast. The legend also addressed Tony Khan giving Rusev the freedom to write his own promos, stating that it hurt the star's credibility.

"Going over there and not having a structure, letting a guy like Miro do his own promos; who do you think wrote those promos? That's not a conducive way to go out and create and run a promotion. Can you imagine Hollywood actors just showing up with their own scripts? It would not go over very well at all."

While Rusev is expected to return to the Stamford-based company, it is unlikely that he will get this freedom here. Time will tell what the company has in store for his potential return.

