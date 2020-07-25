Rusev takes a shot at AEW on Twitter

Former WWE Superstars Rusev and Cash Wheeler (formerly known as Dash Wilder) recently had a Twitter exchange. It began during a heated Twitter feud between FTR and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, in which Rusev got involved as well.

When Cash responded to Dogg, a fan asked him why he didn't reply to Rusev. Cash proceeded to challenge Rusev to a fight, to which Rusev replied with a bunch of video game suggestions for the duo to lock horns in. Wheeler stated that he doesn't know what Rusev is talking about and asked him to tag the Twitter handles of the games that he mentioned.

This was a jibe at Rusev who had previously questioned Scott Dawson why he didn't tag Shawn Michaels while taking a shot at him on Twitter. In response, Rusev tagged a handle that didn't exist, "@AEWvideogame", and then signaled that the promotion doesn't have a game. Check out the entire exchange below:

MK11, SF V, FIFA or any game of your choice. you call it I’ll fight you https://t.co/LpksrVZZJM https://t.co/Tcnlwmo0j4 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 24, 2020

Rusev and FTR were all released by WWE back in April

Rusev was one of several WWE Superstars who were released by the company back in April this year. He hadn't been used on WWE TV for a while leading to his release. Ever since WWE and Rusev parted, the latter has been playing videogames on his official Twitch channel, where he regularly chats with fans and shares stories from his WWE run.

There's still no indication in regards to Rusev's next move in pro-wrestling. He hasn't stated anything about the same and has left fans wondering whether he is going to sign with a company in the near future or if he is done with the business. Rusev was involved in a months-long feud with fellow WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley, who had joined forces with his wife Lana, and the duo went on to get married in storyline. The feud ended with Lashley coming out on top, and the WWE Universe wasn't pleased one bit.

FTR, on the other hand, got their release from WWE a short while before Rusev did. They soon made their debut in All Elite Wrestling, a move that left their fans delighted, as many were hoping to see the much-anticipated FTR vs The Young Bucks feud.