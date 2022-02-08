"People always never understood me" - RVD feels vindicated after becoming WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam (RVD) is part of a star-studded panel in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and the legendary star also briefly opened up about his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

RVD went into the 2021 Hall of Fame class, and he was admittedly grateful to receive the honor. The former WWE champion faced a lot of adversity throughout his career as people around him wanted to change the way he performed.

Rob Van Dam revolutionized professional wrestling with his unique high-flying style, and he felt that becoming a Hall of Famer was an indication that he indeed had a great career.

Here's what Rob Van Dam told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta:

"Well, it's, of course, a great honor to be considered among all those legends that are in the Hall of Fame. It's a personal achievement, you know, having that to cap off my career. It really punctuates everything I've done, and it's also vindication because, you know, I always did things my own way, and a lot of people always never understood me or always wanted to change me. So, that kind of proves everything worked out.

RVD gives his picks for the heel of the year, best promo skills, and more

Rob Van Dam is amongst a massive lineup of panelists weighing in on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and the former WWE star provided his choices in the following five awards categories:

Heel of the year

Best promo skills

Female wrestler of the year

Storyline of the year

Babyface of the year

The WWE legend spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling and revealed that he was a fan of a former women's champion from RAW.

