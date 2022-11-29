Saddest break up in history, jaw-dropping debut on the show, 35-year-old fan-favorite finally returns – Biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW this week

The WWE RAW after Survivor Series WarGames delivered a near-perfect show. The episode featured Becky Lynch’s much-awaited return to the red brand and Dexter Lumis’ impressive in-ring debut. We also saw the aftermath of Survivor Series unfold on the show as best friends parted ways and champions were challenged.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from the latest edition of WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens

The Bloodline appeared on WWE RAW this week but the group were without Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn talked about being entirely accepted as a part of the family and had an emotional moment with The Usos. The three embraced each other and asked Solo Sikoa to join the group for a hug. The entire arena joined in on that request but erupted with a pop when Kevin Owens walked out.

K.O. addressed Sami Zayn and said he was not angry about the betrayal at Survivor Series WarGames, considering the fact that he has done the same to Zayn on multiple occasions. But he also confirmed that he never wanted to cross paths with his former best friend, on or off the screen. Zayn reciprocated the sentiment by claiming that he has now found family, but Owens reminded him that he would never truly belong in The Bloodline.

Jey Uso then defended Sami Zayn, which led to a match being booked between him and Kevin Owens. Despite an excellent performance from “Main Event” Jey Uso, we saw Kevin Owens emerge victorious to close the show. While the match was brilliant, Owens’ decision to cut all ties with Sami Zayn remained the highlight of the show.

#2 Hit on WWE RAW: Becky Lynch puts the faction on notice

Becky Lynch made a huge return last week and earned the victory for Bianca Belair’s team in the Women’s WarGames match. This week, she kickstarted RAW with an engaging segment that saw her back to being a fan favorite. However, her interaction with fans was cut short after Damage CTRL attacked her. However, The Man was prepared to fire back.

She singlehandedly brawled with all three members of Damage CTRL and didn’t look weak despite the number’s disadvantage against her. We look forward to a feud between Lynch and Bayley in the coming weeks.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Dexter Lumis makes an epic in-ring debut

Dexter Lumis fought in a massive singles match against The Miz to earn a contract on WWE RAW. His performance exceeded expectations as he fought against everything The A-Lister threw his way. Lumis dragged his opponent across the arena, proving a point to every witness. He ultimately defeated Miz in convincing fashion to announce his arrival on the red brand.

Following the match, Lumis handed cash to the kids in the audience. However, The Miz attacked him from behind and took money from one of the children. The former WWE Champion was stopped in his tracks by Johnny Gargano, who hit him with a Superkick. It was a great segment, and it was particularly appealing to see their bond from NXT days stay intact. It will be exciting to see what’s next for Dexter Lumis on the WWE main roster.

#4 Flop/Hit on WWE RAW: Never-ending series of Judgment Day vs. The O.C. but with a good twist

AJ Styles appeared to put this rivalry to bed after beating Finn Balor at Survivor Series WarGames. However, this might not be the case. This week on RAW, Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley locked horns in an intense singles bout that saw both superstars unleash new levels of brutality. Unfortunately, Dominik’s interference and a subsequent brawl with AJ Styles forced the match to end in No Contest.

Soon after, all members of Judgment Day and The O.C. were inside the ring, leading to an 8-person tag team match. Everyone in this match got their fair share of time in the limelight, and they made the most of the opportunity. Finn Balor and AJ Styles fought like they still had unfinished business after Survivor Series WarGames, where their match left fans wanting more.

Amidst the chaos, Mia Yim attacked Finn Balor to truly even the odds, as Rhea Ripley has been attacking male superstars since joining Judgment Day. However, The Eradicator eventually pinned Yim to pick up a big win for her team. While it was initially frustrating to see this feud continue on WWE RAW, a few elements teased on the latest show have opened the doors to new and exciting possibilities in this storyline.

