Why Sami Zayn made huge sacrifice for Roman Reigns, epic feud in the works - 5 things WWE subtly told us in the Survivor Series WarGames main event

The main event of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames accounted for an epic battle between ten superstars. The Bloodline locked horns with Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre in a grueling encounter that featured jaw-dropping spots and unparalleled drama. In the end, Sami Zayn hit his best friend, Kevin Owens, with a low blow and a Helluva Kick. Jey Uso took advantage with a Splash and pinned KO to seal his victory.

But a lot more unfolded inside the monstrous steel cage. From new friendships to new doubts, we look at things that WWE subtly told us during the men's WarGames match. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Sami Zayn earns credibility as Sami Uso

Sami Zayn has spent a long time as the Honorary Uce, but he was always portrayed as the weakest link in the group. Even when Roman Reigns hailed him as "Sami Uso," there were concerns over his position alongside The Bloodline members. But his actions at Survivor Series WarGames proved he is just as good as his new allies, including three undisputed champions in the company.

While Roman Reigns has seemingly trusted Sami Zayn so far, he now has a real reason to believe that the latter will continue to fight well on behalf of The Bloodline. His in-ring performance and the decision to betray Kevin Owens proved that he would stay true to the cause for the foreseeable future.

#2. Sami Zayn in an epic feud with Kevin Owens in WWE

For the longest time, the WWE Universe believes that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will eventually align forces to take on The Usos. Fans have wanted to see both superstars work together for a long time. While that may be coming true, but first, we might see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as rivals. Interestingly, KO continuously referred to Zayn as his 'brother' throughout this feud and tried to get him to turn on The Bloodline.

But Sami Zayn chose Roman Reigns and his family, which is bound to upset Kevin Owens. This could lead to a huge feud between Owens and Zayn with an instant classic written all over it.

The storyline will bring together two superstars who share incredible chemistry, credit to their real-life friendship. Kevin Owens and Zayn have a history of delivering huge feuds in every promotion, and this time, they could outdo themselves both in the storyline and the subsequent match on a big show.

#3. Sami Zayn finds a new best friend in Jey Uso

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Jey Uso hit Sami Zayn with the “HUG ME BROTHER” Jey Uso hit Sami Zayn with the “HUG ME BROTHER” https://t.co/AetVSwqRKG

It is no secret that Sami Zayn shares a good relationship with each member of The Bloodline. However, now he has also earned a great friendship from the only person who doubted him all along – Jey Uso. We saw their relationship develop from engaging in multiple scruffs throughout the match to the much-awaited hug after the main event. At least now Jey Uso can openly laugh at Sami Zayn's jokes on WWE SmackDown.

Interestingly, this also changes the dynamic in the group. Jey Uso, who once said, "I don't care what the Tribal Chief thinks" in the heat of the moment, is also considered a massive threat to Reigns' dominance. After all, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will have a lot to lose if his right-hand man decides to play with his position.

#4. Sami Zayn emerges as a threat to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' historic title reign can be attributed to his legendary form at the moment. But The Bloodline's contributions and lack of equally good babyfaces have played an enormous role in keeping his championship run intact. His is the best story in WWE today, but that has shifted lately with Sami Zayn getting all the attention. In case you missed it, Roman Reigns shot a particularly doubtful look at Sami Zayn during The Bloodline's celebration at Survivor Series.

After everything Zayn has done, a betrayal is bound to turn him into the biggest babyface in WWE. It would also be poetic for him to dethrone Roman Reigns as the world champion. And the moment will be particularly unforgettable, with the entire fanbase rallying behind the Honorary Uce.

Reigns will be the first to understand this shift in power and could land the first blow, setting the tone for a huge title feud.

#5. The return of Man Event Jey Uso

Jey Uso has spent the last few months preoccupied with Sami Zayn's antics. This has also led to a few significant losses for the Bloodline member. But all that is about to change after the show. Jey Uso, who cemented his spot as the main event star after becoming the Right Hand Man, could soon return to his dominant self on WWE SmackDown.

The Usos have no clear contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Thus, he will have enough time to compete in a few singles matches with both Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn on his side.

It will also be interesting to see how Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa react to the newly formed friendship between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

