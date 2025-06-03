Samantha Irvin back in WWE? Identity of the doctor who was icing Sami Zayn on WWE RAW revealed

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in tag team action, only for Seth Rollins to interfere and cause a DQ. The three men of the nameless evil faction would then lay waste to Uso and Zayn before CM Punk made the save.

Ad

In a backstage segment that followed, Sami Zayn was attended to by someone who seemed like a nurse but, perhaps more interestingly, bore an uncanny bit of resemblance to Samantha Irvin. Since this woman was only on screen for a few seconds, coupled with the particular angle the segment was shot from, she seemed to resemble the former WWE ring announcer quite a lot.

An image shared on X by a particular user, who seemed to want to generate humor, interest, and potential virality, did just that by sharing a screenshot of Sami Zayn and the Samantha Irvin doppelganger (of sorts). However, this prompted the actual woman in the picture to quote the post and subtly reveal her identity, as you can check out below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

We dug deeper to uncover the mysterious identity of the woman and can share that she is an active, independent wrestler who wrestles under the moniker La Leona. Some of the major companies she is presently wrestling for include MLW and CMLL. She has also previously worked as an enhancement talent in ROH as well as AEW.

La Leona is from El Salvador and is the only female wrestler from her country to have been featured in the promotions mentioned above. She currently resides in Dallas, Texas, and has built up a modest following on X. Some of the biggest stars in WWE history (for instance, CM Punk) made their first appearances on WWE TV in the capacity of extras, much like La Leona in this case.

Ad

Sami Zayn's rollercoaster night on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

This week's episode of RAW was a rollercoaster ride and then some for WWE's ultimate underdog good guy, Sami Zayn. Besides all that went down during and following the aforementioned tag team match, in the opening segment of the show, Zayn came out to fire up CM Punk and reiterate the importance of the evening's main event.

This would, of course, feature The Voice of The Voiceless going up against The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, and WWE's newest luchador sensation, El Grande Americano, in a Triple Threat Match in a bid to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this weekend in Los Angeles.

Ad

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker cost Punk the match, and while Zayn and Jey Uso did attempt to thwart the unrighteous schemes devised by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, they paid dearly, as Rollins, Breakker, and Reed brutally laid out Punk, Zayn, and Uso to close the show. Amid all the commotion, El Grande Americano, of course, managed to secure his spot in the Men's MITB Ladder Match by pinning Styles.

Ad

As for the backstage segment where he was tended to by the nurse, Karrion Kross once again took the opportunity to play mind games with Sami Zayn. The Canadian has had a tough few months, and things do not seem to be getting any easier for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More