Sami Zayn to be absent from WWE RAW for the foreseeable future? Analyzing why it's likely

Sami Zayn had a challenging first half of 2024 on WWE RAW, but he was rewarded later with a run as the Intercontinental Champion. However, it looks like the former champion might not be available on the brand for a while.

Sami Zayn defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL to become the new Intercontinental Champion. He then feuded with WWE RAW stars like Chad Gable and Bron Breakker for the title. Despite Zayn's best efforts, he failed to defend the gold against the 26-year-old at SummerSlam. Fans last saw Sami on television on the August 12, 2024, episode of the Monday show where he failed to reclaim the title from Bron in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match, which might be his last televised match for a while.

It was recently shared that Sami Zayn was undergoing stem cell therapy in Cancun, Mexico for a career's worth of injuries, joining him in the same clinic was absent WWE star Ivar. From the looks of it, the former Intercontinental Champion might be taking it easy and might not get involved in any storylines or feud on Monday Night RAW until he is back to 100%.

Zayn competed in a few live events and dark matches after his last face-off with Bron on RAW, he is even advertised to team with Ilja Dragunov against Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in a dark match for this week's SmackDown.

With this in mind, he might continue wrestling on untelevised matches, but to keep him uninvolved in storylines until he fully heals, the company and Sami might decide to not feature him on the Monday show for now.

What did Sami Zayn say after "almost getting killed" on WWE RAW during his latest clash with Bron Breakker?

Sami and Bron have always delivered a grueling and exciting match every time they have shared the ring together, but it seemed like their latest encounter was much more intense.

After the August 12, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, Sami reflected on his match against Breakker and mentioned that that one of the things he loved about wrestling was the skill to narrowly avoid serious injuries, referring to the spot where Breakker threw him to the barricade. He then added that it was an eccentric way to talk about almost getting killed.

It would be interesting to see when and where fans will see Sami Zayn next on WWE television.

