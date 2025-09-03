  • home icon
Sami Zayn to be ambushed by controversial WWE star who wants the US Title? Potential explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 03, 2025 22:10 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Sami Zayn wins the United States Championship during SmackDown - Source: Getty

Sami Zayn has been building up some momentum against Solo Sikoa for the past few weeks on SmackDown. The two finally squared off last week for the United States Championship, and the match ended with Sami winning the title for the first time in his career. However, in a shocking twist, the Canadian star might be ambushed by a controversial star who also wants the gold.

The WWE star in question is Logan Paul. He has been in a feud with John Cena on the blue brand since the latter lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. Paul finally had his one-on-one match against Cena last Sunday at Clash in Paris, where the legend pinned him for the win.

With that being said, the 30-year-old might seek to regain the US Title now that his rivalry with The Last Real Champion has seemingly ended. He lost the gold a year ago to LA Knight at SummerSlam and hasn't secured any championship since then.

Although it seems that the feud between Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will intensify following the title exchange last week, in a shocking twist, Logan Paul might ambush Zayn and set up a new rivalry with the reigning champion, alongside Sikoa, who could also seek a rematch for the gold.

While this angle might sound promising, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Sami Zayn with the United States Championship around his waist.

Sami Zayn to defend the United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match at Wrestlepalooza?

If the above scenario plays out, Sami Zayn might be scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Solo Sikoa and Logan Paul in a Triple Threat match at Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event will take place on Saturday, September 20, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Although it's very unlikely that Zayn will have a short title reign, having him face both Sikoa and Paul simultaneously could significantly add more star power to the US Title and also create a blockbuster match if it happens.

That said, this angle is also speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

