Sami Zayn to be ambushed by controversial WWE star who wants the US Title? Potential explored

Sami Zayn has been building up some momentum against Solo Sikoa for the past few weeks on SmackDown. The two finally squared off last week for the United States Championship, and the match ended with Sami winning the title for the first time in his career. However, in a shocking twist, the Canadian star might be ambushed by a controversial star who also wants the gold.The WWE star in question is Logan Paul. He has been in a feud with John Cena on the blue brand since the latter lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. Paul finally had his one-on-one match against Cena last Sunday at Clash in Paris, where the legend pinned him for the win.With that being said, the 30-year-old might seek to regain the US Title now that his rivalry with The Last Real Champion has seemingly ended. He lost the gold a year ago to LA Knight at SummerSlam and hasn't secured any championship since then.Although it seems that the feud between Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will intensify following the title exchange last week, in a shocking twist, Logan Paul might ambush Zayn and set up a new rivalry with the reigning champion, alongside Sikoa, who could also seek a rematch for the gold.While this angle might sound promising, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Sami Zayn with the United States Championship around his waist.Sami Zayn to defend the United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match at Wrestlepalooza?If the above scenario plays out, Sami Zayn might be scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Solo Sikoa and Logan Paul in a Triple Threat match at Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event will take place on Saturday, September 20, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.Although it's very unlikely that Zayn will have a short title reign, having him face both Sikoa and Paul simultaneously could significantly add more star power to the US Title and also create a blockbuster match if it happens.That said, this angle is also speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.