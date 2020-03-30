Sami Zayn breaks character and reveals why he wanted to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Superstar opened up on winning his first championship on the main roster.

Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn following his IC Title win

Sami Zayn made his first appearance on the main roster back in 2015 but it took him nearly five years to win a championship. While fans have been vocal about him not receiving a fair number of title shots, Zayn doesn't care about it that much.

On a recent episode of WWE The Bump, the Intercontinental Champion revealed that he never really cared about winning championship gold as they rarely 'have some meaning'. However, the Intercontinental Championship does mean a lot to Sami Zayn and he disclosed the reason behind it.

Like a lot of people from my generation and size, that was the championship that guys like us, guys like me looked at. It was like the work rate title, it was for guys that could go in the ring from Mr. Perfect, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon, it seemed like the Intercontinental Championship was always about the best matches. (H/t: Wrestlinginc)

Growing up as a fan of WWE, Sami Zayn dreamed of winning the Intercontinental Championship one day. The dream turned into a reality at Elimination Chamber when he pinned Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 Handicap match to win the title.

That was the championship that kind of meant the most to me, and it was the one that I kind of wanted to win. It's also the only one that kind of had some significance to me like if I could only ever win one, that would be the one.

Sami Zayn is set to make his first Intercontinental Championship defense at WrestleMania 36 against Daniel Bryan. It took him five years to win the title and now it remains to be seen how long The Great Liberator can hold onto the gold.