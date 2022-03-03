Sami Zayn achieves an important milestone in his wrestling career

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in the wrestling business.

Since 2002, Zayn has crafted a legendary career for himself. The SmackDown star had an incredible run on the independent circuit before signing for WWE in 2013. During his time with the company, he became a pioneer of the NXT brand. The former NXT Champion faced off against huge stars like Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan.

The Canadian star took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate his twenty years in wrestling. He asked fans to look back on some of the most unique moments of his career.

“At this exact time 20 years ago, I was having my first wrestling match. I’ve been reminiscing all day. I realize there must be so much I’ve forgotten. So if you have any odd memories involving me/my career, be it strange interactions or obscure matches, drop them in the replies.” H/T Twitter

Sami Zayn's WWE career is almost reaching its 10 year anniversary, with the Intercontinental Champion already being a part of so many incredible moments.

Sami Zayn had a legendary encounter with Shinsuke Nakamura in NXT

With all the matches that Zayn has had in the WWE, it may be hard to pick out his best. However, the contest that fans seem to rejoice in remembering is that of Zayn versus Shinsuke Nakmura at NXT Takeover Dallas in 2016.

The two veterans faced off for the first time ever in what was a spectacular match for the former black and gold brand.

Speaking to Nick Shwartz from FOX Sports, Zayn looked back on how special his match with the king of strong style truly was.

"It was a pretty special match, and I think when we were going into it I knew it would be good, but... I don't know if it didn't really hit me how big it is that this is his first match, and it's my last match. I feel like the stars just kind of aligned that night and created something that's really special." Zayn added: "Something very special occurred that night, and it was really cool. And now to see Shinsuke's success since then is really interesting. It's been interesting to watch his trajectory since that night." H/T FOX Sports

The two superstars recently battled on SmackDown for the Intercontinental Championship.

