Sami Zayn comments on having his first match after nearly 6 months

Sami Zayn returned to WWE TV right before SummerSlam after nearly half a year, re-entering the Intercontinental Championship picture. Sami Zayn was the Intercontinental Champion before and after WrestleMania 36, but he chose to take time away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and naturally, WWE's only option was to strip him of the title and run a tournament to determine the new Champion.

AJ Styles, who had just moved back to SmackDown from RAW, won that tournament by defeating Daniel Bryan in the final to claim the Intercontinental title for the first time in his career.

AJ Styles' title reign would end in the hands of Jeff Hardy and immediately after, Sami Zayn would re-enter the Intercontinental title picture. He's now in a feud with AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. On the September 18th episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn made his in-ring return for the first time in nearly six months.

An emotional Sami Zayn commented on his in-ring return, appreciative of the fact that he's still able to do it:

Woke up today feeling sore & stiff after last night’s match, my first match in 6 months. It’s this very specific ache, both dull & sharp, that you only get from a hard fought match. I missed it. One day it’ll be gone. I am so grateful that I still get to experience this feeling. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 19, 2020

Sami Zayn is a superstar whose in-ring style has been drastically altered with his change in persona. As a babyface, he was one of the most exciting and explosive in-ring performers, while as a heel, his moveset is more psychology-based.

The feeling of laying in bed and trying to sleep after a good performance where you’ve given it your all - the distinct ache and stiffness, coupled with your heart still racing and your body coming down from adrenaline - it’s so specific, it almost has a smell. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 19, 2020

Will Sami Zayn reclaim the Intercontinental Championship?

The Intercontinental Championship is a title that's been passed around quickly over the last few years. We haven't gotten many lengthy title reigns in recent times, but there has been a haul of good and credible Champions.

Jeff Hardy challenged both AJ Styles and Sami Zayn on SmackDown to a Triple Threat ladder match for the Intercontinental title at Clash of Champions 2020. While that's a match that Jeff Hardy has specialized in for many years, we could see another title change emerge from it.

It's going to be interesting to see how Sami Zayn's career trajectory is. It took him four years to finally win a singles Championship on the main roster and he vacated it due to inactivity.