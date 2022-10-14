"Without him, it doesn't work" - SmackDown star opens up about ongoing WWE storyline with Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently pondered if his association with Roman Reigns has anything to do with his rise in popularity.

Zayn was recently declared as The Honorary Uce by Reigns as the former joined The Bloodline. Zayn's inclusion in the group may seem odd, given other stable members are from the same Samoan family. However, his involvement has led to the group becoming one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV.

During a recent interview with WWE – Die Woche, The Honorary Uce was asked if he was more popular than The Tribal Chief. He replied:

"I wouldn’t say that. I wouldn’t say I’m more popular than Roman Reigns for sure because part of the reason I’m getting popular is because of the interaction with Roman Reigns and because the interactions have been enjoyable, I think that’s when the fans are beginning to warm up to me a little bit, right? But without him, it doesn’t work the same," Zayn said.

Zayn further detailed his take on the ongoing angle involving him and The Bloodline:

"I actually kind of did expect this storyline in a way to start to turn the fans’ perspective on me a little bit. But not this quick and not this much. It has been surprising for sure." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Watch the full interview below:

Reigns seems to trust Sami Zayn as he recently tasked him to keep his cousin and The Bloodline's hothead, Jey Uso, in check. The former Intercontinental Champion and Jey have not been on the same page for weeks.

Samy Zayn on his relationship with Roman Reigns

WWE's Tribal Chief is known to play his cards very close to his chest. Hence, it is always difficult for fans to know about his faithful allies.

During the same conversation with WWE – Die Woche, Sami Zayn was asked to describe his relationship with Roman Reigns. The Canadian star noted:

"Great, really great." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Given that The Bloodline leader is a very calculated figure, it is surprising to see Sami Zayn being able to make him smile on a weekly basis.

What was your reaction to Sami Zayn becoming The Honorary Uce? Let us know in the comments section below.

