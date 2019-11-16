Sami Zayn enjoys his managerial role, but says it's not permanent

Rick Ucchino 16 Nov 2019

Sami Zayn eventually wants to get back to wrestling on TV.

Sami Zayn is arguably one of the most entertaining performers on Friday Night SmackDown. Lately though he's been doing it on the mic, rather than in the ring. For the past several weeks, Zayn has been acting as the highly energetic hype man for Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. He told SteelChair Magazine that the role has been great for both men:

"I enjoy not wrestling at the moment. I don’t know whether it was my idea or not. I do remember thinking it would be cool if I could have a couple of guys with me, and not just Nakamura, even if Nakamura was the first guy on the list. Partnering up with him, I think it’s beneficial for both of us because he’s been able to sort of be engaged a little more in the rivalry because, obviously, he speaks English pretty well, but there’s still a limitation on that with the language barrier, for as far as carrying a rivalry in the wrestling business, which is a lot of talks with smash obviously. I’m able to kind of pick up the slack in that regard."

Zayn has offered his managerial services to other stars like Daniel Bryan, but so far Nakamura remains his lone beneficiary. He's helped the King of Strong Style hold on to the Intercontinental Championship for five months now. That's the longest reign since Dean Ambrose (Jox Moxley) and The Miz held it for nearly all of 2017 between them.

As for the Underdog from the Underground himself, he says eventually his time as a manager will come to an end. Despite having a lot of fun with his new role, he doesn't see it as his long-term vision.

"I don’t think this is a permanent thing by any means. I’m still a wrestler, and I think I’m pretty good at it (laughs). I don’t think it’s something I want to stop doing anytime soon. Our time in WWE is very long, and to me, this is just another chapter in this story because the story could go on for years and years. It’s a little break, and it’s a thing that I think people will hopefully remember when it’s all set and done, but it’s by no means permanent. I still can wrestle, I have been wrestling sometimes on live events, sometimes I don’t. Even when I don’t wrestle, I like to make sure that people are well aware that I was there, so I’ll run my mouth, and it will be a big part of the show, whether I get in the ring or whether I don’t get into the ring. By no means is my ring career over or anything like that, it’s just kind of something I’m doing right now. I’m really enjoying it right now, and hopefully, the fans are enjoying it too."

You can read the entire interview with SteelChair Magazine here.