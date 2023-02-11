Sami Zayn exposes cracks in The Bloodline, former champion's return fails to impress- Biggest Flops and Hits from WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown had its fair share of highs and lows. The Usos successfully defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships following an epic clash. Roman Reigns wasn't on the show, but Sami Zayn ensured The Tribal Chief got his message.

We also saw a former champion return on the show for the first time this year, and a new No. 1 contender was crowned who will challenge one of the most formidable champions on the WWE roster today. There were great moments on the show and, unfortunately, a few bad ones.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from the latest edition of SmackDown.

#1. Hit on WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn

The show's opening segment kickstarted with Paul Heyman mocking Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes. He insisted that neither of them could dethrone Roman Reigns as he wouldn't be The Tribal Chief without the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships.

Sami Zayn interrupted Heyman to cut a solid promo, exposing the weakened Bloodline. He explained how Roman Reigns is slowly realizing that his dominant days are numbered before threatening Heyman to expect a title change at Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, he also noted how none of The Bloodline members came out to defend him inside the ring.

Later in the night, Zayn briefly interacted with Jey Uso in a secluded area backstage. He thanked Jey Uso for not attacking him at Royal Rumble and proceeded to "acknowledge" him.

The champion seemingly accepted the fist bump before asking Zayn to leave. It was a brief moment, but it raised several questions regarding Jey Uso's intentions. As usual, Zayn stole the show with his storytelling despite making sporadic appearances throughout the show.

#2. Flop on WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey's return

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE television for the first time since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in December. She joined forces with Shayna Baszler to attack Natalya and Shotzi. Her return appeared underwhelming, considering how entertaining the blue brand has been since Royal Rumble.

Things could still pick up if the WWE creative team invests more in Rousey and Baszle's potential feud with Natalya and Shotzi. However, it was indicated that WWE booked Rousey and Baszler as a tag team. It might not be long before they start chasing the Women's Tag Team Championships currently held by Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

#3. Hit on WWE SmackDown: The Usos' epic title defense

Jey Uso has remained away from television since Royal Rumble, raising concerns about his appearance on this week's show. The Usos were scheduled to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but Jey Uso was still missing. Jimmy Uso walked out alone, thinking he might have to defend their gold alone.

However, Jey Uso walked in from the arena gate as the crowd erupted with pop. He embraced Jimmy Uso inside the ring before the champions squared off against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. It was an epic title match and easily the night's best bout.

Strowman and Ricochet deserve credit for pushing The Usos to the limit. But in the end, the champions prevailed. Before Jey Uso met Sami Zayn, his brother asked him where he stood in his relationship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Jey said he didn't know, which potentially angered Roman Reigns, who wasn't on the show.

We saw Paul Heyman inform The Usos that Roman Reigns wants them to sit at home for the next show to "watch it on TV" for a different perspective. He probably saw Jey Uso's interaction with Sami Zayn and wishes Jimmy to know about it too. This would also allow The Usos to miss out on Elimination Chamber, as their past DUI cases would prevent them from entering Canada.

#4. Flop/Hit on WWE SmackDown: Madcap Moss in the main event

SmackDown's main event saw Madcap Moss win a Fatal 4-Way match against Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar to win a title opportunity. It was a decent match where superstars took turns gaining control. Moss prevailed in the end after pinning Mysterio while Kross and Escobar were busy brawling at ringside.

Moss is the new no. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship and could prove to be a tough challenger for Gunther on the Road to WrestleMania. Kross and Rey Mysterio had one of their best in-ring interactions this week. Santos Escobar was impressive, and it appears he could do well on WWE SmackDown.

It was great to see Moss get a huge opportunity, but this shouldn't have been the main event. The story and curiosity surrounding The Usos should have led to them in the main event. It was a title match that saw the champions at their best and deserved to close the show. In the end, there was no better time to bring back "Main Event Jey Uso."

